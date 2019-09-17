PENDLETON — Earlier this month, the Indiana Football Hall of Fame elected former Pendleton Heights football coach John Broughton as part of its 2019 induction class, according to a press release from PH athletic director Chad Smith.
Broughton, who served 42 years to the PH football program, was head coach for 40 years and will be recognized by the school's athletic department at halftime of the Arabians' Oct. 4 home game against Delta.
The Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held in November.
As head coach, Broughton won 226 games, good enough to rank 37th on Indiana's all-time football list. He won 10 conference championships, two sectional titles in 2010 and 2011, led undefeated regular season teams in 1989 and 1998 and was an Indiana Football All-Star head coach in 1990.
His final season was 2015 when, after a 3-6 regular season, the Arabians defeated Connersville and avenged a regular season loss to Mount Vernon in sectional play before falling to Delta in the championship game.
Further details on the induction ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.
