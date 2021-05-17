LOGO AU ATHLETICS

Anderson University softball standouts Jayden Brown and Ally Hall -- both of Pendleton Heights -- have been named to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament team, which was announced by the conference Saturday.

Anderson (14-21) earned the No. 3 seed in the HCAC tournament after posting a 9-7 record in conference play. The Ravens opened the tournament against second-seeded Mount St. Joseph (30-8) and fell 6-0. Anderson sparked a late rally against fourth-seeded Hanover (12-19) to capture a 6-5 victory. And fifth-seeded Franklin (21-15) handed Anderson a 10-6 loss to knock the Ravens out of the tournament.

Sophomore leadoff hitter Brown went 6-for-11 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and four runs during the tournament. Brown hit .545 over the three-game stretch and posted a .909 slugging percentage. She finished 1-for-4 with a double against Mount St. Joseph. Brown had a double and a triple during a 3-for-4 showing against Hanover and went 2-for-3 against Franklin.

"Jayden was hot from Game 1," AU coach Tony Holloway said. "She started out 1-for-4, but then she caught on fire. She set the table for us all the way through the tournament."

Freshman No. 2 hitter Hall went 4-for-8 with five RBI, two walks, two runs and a stolen base. She hit .500 batting average with a .600 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. Hall drew two walks in three plate appearances against Mount St. Joseph. She drove in three runs while going 2-for-3 against Hanover and was 2-for-4 against Franklin.

"Ally has just started to come into her own," Holloway said. "She was starting to break out of a long slump and become an RBI machine for us this weekend."

Brown and Hall contributed to seven of Anderson's 11 RBI during the tournament.

"You wouldn't think your No. 1 and No. 2 hitters could put that much influence into RBIs," Holloway said, "but they pretty much had the bulk of our RBIs from this weekend."

