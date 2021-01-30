Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.