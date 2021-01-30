ELWOOD -- Jared Brown's face bore battle scars, but one blemish the Pendleton Heights senior wanted to clean up Saturday was not visible on his body.
That was a decisive defeat Frankton's Seth Lawson handed him in a dual meet last week. And when the two faced off again, Brown ended up the more refreshed wrestler, as well as a four-time sectional champion.
Brown turned the tables with a strong third period in the 138-pound title bout in the Elwood sectional, just like Lawson had in their earlier encounter, and the rematch was 5-2 in Brown's favor.
It wasn't enough for PH as far as the team race, as the Arabians saw their four-year hold on the trophy end with a third-place showing at 184.5 points. Noblesville was on top with 214.5 and Hamilton Heights (193.5) next. Frankton (148) was fourth.
The event also saw unbeaten Alexandria junior Max Naselroad take his third sectional crown. Also repeating as champs were Anderson senior Romello Williams and junior Andrew Dietz, as well as Elwood senior Chase Lovell.
Brown (14-2) and Lawson (26-2) wrestled two tight periods, with Brown ahead 1-0 going into the third. Brown then got after Lawson and took him down, and followed that up in the final minute for two more points.
"There was a lot of pressure on (Brown), and he knew he had to get in better shape," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "He wrestled really well, and I told him, 'That's a big load off you.' Lawson is an awesome kid and to come back and beat him, (that was huge)."
Brown, a two-time state qualifier now ranked 19th, said it was great winning a fourth sectional title against the 14th-ranked Lawson.
"I felt dominant, and I definitely felt I could have scored more," he said. "(Lawson's) a great wrestler, and (maybe) I'll see him again" in this year's tournament.
Naselroad (25-0) needed only 76 seconds to dispatch Hamilton Heights' Cooper Mansfield in the 145 final, and the 11th-ranked Naselroad remained on the path Brown reached.
"It's something you think about as a kid," Naselroad said. "(We've been) dominant, and that's a word we've been using a lot in the (wrestling) room. We want to be the most dominant wrestlers, and we came here to be dominant."
Williams picked up his second sectional title by pinning PH's Elijah Creel at 113, and Dietz did likewise, 4-1 over another Arabian, Blake Nicholson, at 126.
Lovell, Elwood's lone regional wrestler, topped the 220 field and required only 1:28 to stop Anderson's Clayton Stephens. The Panthers rounded out the 10-team field with 32 points.
Frankton had a pair of champs, senior Kelby LaPierre at 132 (fall) and sophomore Hunter Branham at 285 (5-0 decision). Alexandria junior Logan Flowers bested Frankton's Huston Ellingwood 3-2 at 120, with an escape with 10 seconds left in the match after Ellingwood got a reversal, and sophomore Isaiah Fye (106) scored a fall in his final.
PH's other titlists were junior Ethan Childers at 152 (7-4 in the final) and classmate Colin Gillespie at 195 (pin).
The Arabians got four others through to next Saturday's PH regional -- Jaiden Tong (third at 145), Gator Bynum (third at 160), Dresden Roberts (fourth at 182) and Sam Mossoney (fourth at 285).
Also moving on for Frankton are Crew Ferrell (third at 152) and Corbin Alexander (fourth at 160).
Anderson placed fifth (137 points), and Jawaun Echols (third at 182) and Caigen Malone (fourth at 195) also made the regional.
Alexandria was sixth (110), with Blake Sayre (fourth at 113) advancing as well.
Lapel (109.5 points) had 182 runner-up Grant Morris as well as fourth-place finishers Bracken Little (106), Alan Buzan (120), Erik Davis (132), Bruin White (152) and Jarod Roundtree (220).
Strongly in the running for its first team sectional title, Daleville ended third at Delta with 181 points, with sophomore 120-pounder Dawson Brooks (28-1) pinning his Cowan opponent in the final.
Other Broncos going to the Jay County regional are runners-up TJ Fritz (113), Brandon Kinnick (126), Julius Gerencser (138), Reazon Davenport (145) and Jackson Ingenito (182), along with third-placers Caden Dilk (220) and Reid King (285).
Shenandoah hosted a sectional, and it was a successful one for seniors Justin Hummel (170) and Cole Hughes (182), both of whom won their weights by falls.
The Raiders placed fourth with 100.5 points. Zack Gedek (third at 195), Connor White (third at 285) and Sam Hinshaw (fourth at 120) will also wrestle in the Richmond regional.
Madison-Grant's season ended with a ninth-place finish at Oak Hill (26 points). No Argylls advanced out of that meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.