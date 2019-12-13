ALEXANDRIA — Garth Cone Court was transformed into a shooting gallery Friday night, and Blackford star Luke Brown was far from the only one putting balls in.
Behind Brown’s 35 points, the Class 2A fourth-ranked Bruins downed Alexandria 98-85 in as wild and free-flowing of a game the Jungle has ever hosted.
The teams combined to connect on 27 3-point shots out of 60 attempted, with Brown making four and Alexandria’s Kole Stewart seven (those accounted for his 21 points).
That followed the Alexandria girls’ 61-50 defeat to Blackford in the first game of a doubleheader, the Tigers’ fourth loss in a row and seventh in their last eight contests.
Alexandria’s boys (2-3, 0-1 Central Indiana Conference) dropped their third straight, but they went along with Blackford’s running game and matched the Bruins’ baskets until the visitors (4-0, 1-0) began to pull away midway through the third quarter.
“They can obviously score, and they’ve been scoring that many points every game,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “They’re not the greatest defensive team I’ve ever seen, but they can score.”
Brown — a junior who’s been offered by at least six mid-level Division I programs — did much of his damage in the third quarter, in which Blackford broke a 46-46 tie and outscored the Tigers 32-23. He had 15 points in that period, including three triples.
“I hope he’s worn out,” Carroll said. “He’s very difficult to defend, and it’s really not possible for one guy to guard him. You’ve got to rotate guys on him.”
All five Blackford starters were in double figures, and Brown handed out eight assists. Brandon Stroble had 15 (all on 3s), as did Maxwell Wors. Cameron Elam got 17 and Dalton Willmann 10.
The Bruins shot 57% (36-of-63) and were 14-for-28 from beyond the arc. The Tigers weren’t bad themselves (33-of-67, 49.2%).
Alexandria got 22 points from Brennan Morehead. Rylan Metz added 14 along with nine rebounds and three assists, and Cade Vernetti contributed 12 points, seven boards and six assists.
The Tigers streaked to a 13-4 lead, but Blackford went ahead 35-29 two minutes into the second quarter, with Stroble at five 3s and Brown just four points.
A dizzying exchange of buckets followed. Though it never led again, Alexandria banged home five treys in the latter stages of the half and kept Blackford in check, and a back-door hoop by Metz tied it at 46 just before halftime.
Brown broke a 50-50 tie with a 3 occurring 93 seconds into the second half, and the Bruins extended it to 78-67 late in the third period. The six-deep Tigers looked to be out of energy after that, as they were never closer than nine.
“For us, it went back to last week, and our effort wasn’t good, and we haven’t been playing well,” Carroll said. “We had a pretty intense week of practice, and I told them after the game that we can do something with that type of effort. To watch that game, it was fun to watch.”
The Alexandria girls were befell by a huge end to the third quarter by the Bruins after the Tigers went ahead, as well as poor shooting throughout.
Alexandria (4-7, 0-2) could connect on only 21% of its field-goal tries (13-of-62) and went 5-for-29 in the first half (17.2%). The Tigers made 19 of 33 free-throw attempts.
“We haven’t been shooting the ball very well,” Alexandria coach Greg Warren said. “We’ve got to find a way to make baskets.”
The Tigers trailed the entire second quarter, but they began the second half with a 9-2 run and had a 31-28 lead at the 5:46 mark of the third period. A 3-pointer by Reiley Hiser put the Tigers ahead 29-28.
Blackford (7-4, 2-0) quickly erased that deficit and finished the quarter with a 16-3 spurt, led by Olivia Waters with 10 points. Waters was the game’s top scorer with 19.
Reece VanBlair led the Tigers with 13 points, despite picking up two fouls in the first 1:36 and sitting out the rest of the opening quarter. Jada Stansberry added 10 points and Ally Honeycutt eight.
“We worked our butts off to get back in game and take the game, but we had four turnovers,” Warren said. “Give Blackford credit, but we’re the ones turning the ball over, and we’re the ones making bad decisions, and we’ve got to get better.”
Both Alexandria teams play Saturday, the boys at Cowan and the girls against Class 2A No. 4 Shenandoah (9-0) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at about 5 p.m.
