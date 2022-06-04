LOGO19 Track.jpg

BLOOMINGTON — For the second week in a row, Tremayne Brown faced elimination from a high jump competition in a relatively early stage.

And like he did before winning the Lawrence Central regional, Brown answered the challenge and cleared at least one more height.

The Anderson sophomore succeeded at 6 feet 4 inches on his third and final try, and went on to master 6-6, a career best. That earned him eighth place and a medal in the IHSAA State Finals at Indiana University Saturday.

"I'm happy with it," Brown said. "I was a little upset with my last jump, but I'm happy with what I did."

Brown was one of four jumpers who topped out at 6-6, but the other three had fewer misses and placed ahead of him.

Had he not cleared 6-4, Brown would have placed anywhere from 14th to 21st of 27, but he got that height and put himself in position to gain a podium spot.

"Yeah, there was pressure, and there's always pressure on the (third) jumps," Brown said. "I just cleared my mind and went for it, and I finally cleared it."

Brown again required three tries at 6-6, but he nailed it and continued. The next height, 6-7, became too much and he settled for eighth.

That concluded a three-meet stretch in which Brown won both the Mount Vernon sectional and then the regional. He leaped 6-5 in the sectional and 6-4 a week later.

"I've been out there (practicing) almost every day, since the season started," he said. "I really, really wanted to go to state, and I'm glad I got here."

Between his attempts at 6-4 and 6-6, Brown ran in the 110-meter hurdles. He placed 25th, with a time of 15.55 seconds.

"Everything just left my head after that first hurdle," Brown said. "It definitely wasn't one of my terrible races, but I definitely could have run better if I just would have kept my head straight."

Brown qualified for the 110 off a third-place finish in the regional, after he was called back (he was fifth in the sectional).

Madison-Grant junior Tanner Brooks also made his state debut, and he finished 17th in the 200.

A three-event Madison County champion (including the 200), Brooks was timed in 22.31 seconds, and he ran fifth in the first of three heats.

Brooks was unavailable for comment.

Tags

Trending Video