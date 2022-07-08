PENDLETON--Alvin D. Brown Memorial Pool in Pendleton was again the stage for the Stars and Stripes swim meet, June 24-25.
Pendleton Swim Club (PSC) and Mt. Vernon Premier Aquatics (MVPA) co-hosted 11 swim teams who brought nearly 200 swimmers aged 6-18 to compete during the 2-day event. The rain drops held off to the very end, allowing smooth competition in all 76 swimming events. This large meet showcased the sport of swimming as well as the Town of Pendleton to hundreds of families from across the state.
“Our Stars and Stripes meet always attracts incredible talent from all over the state and this year was no exception,” PSC head coach Amanda Safford said. “This meet requires an 'all hands on deck' approach. We were fortunate to have Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics as our co-host this year. Stars and Stripes takes a great deal of advance preparation given the large amount of team registrations. We are grateful to all our volunteers and corporate sponsors who helped make this a special day for our athletes on so many levels.”
This meet represented the full spectrum of competitive swimmers, from young athletes just entering the sport to one PHHS graduate, Grace McKinney, who will be continuing her swim career at DePauw University in the fall.
Furthermore, PSC found success in the water where “many of our PSC swimmers walked away with divisional and state cuts,” Safford said. Most notably, PSC advanced one relay to state with the boys 11-12 team of Jack Hutson, Evan Ray, Nathan Hollendonner, and Conner Hessler in the 200-meter medley relay.
Pendleton finished second overall for the meet.
PSC is a growing organization for competitive youth swimmers ages 5-18, competing at local, state, and national meets throughout the year. Registration for the fall season will be held in August. All are encouraged to join, at any skill level. For more information about the club, please visit www.pendletonswimclub.org or @pendletonswim on Twitter.