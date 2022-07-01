ANDERSON—After 12 seasons running the Liberty Christian softball program, Dan Russell has stepped away from his head coaching responsibilities. But there will be a familiar face—both to the school and to the returning players—filling out the lineup cards for the Lions next spring.
After six seasons assisting Russell, Rick Brown has been named the new head softball coach for Liberty Christian, continuing his lifelong devotion to the sport.
Brown has been coaching softball for the last 14 years, including various youth and travel teams and at the LC middle school level. After 6 years assisting Russell, Brown is excited for his first high school head coaching opportunity.
“I really couldn’t ask for a better opportunity,” he said. “The girls are fantastic and the school is really supportive. Being familiar with the program and the girls, I couldn’t ask for a better first opportunity to coach.”
Brown values the time he has spent alongside Russell and expects to continue to profit from his experience as the former Lions head coach will be staying on as an assistant this season.
“I’ve known Dan since I was about 5 years old and we’ve been friends for years, even before I began coaching with Dan,” Brown said. “He is one of the best human beings that I know, he has such a pure heart and is a fantastic individual. That translates into his coaching and he feels, like I do, we both love the game of softball, but the lives we’re touching are more important than the game. I definitely learned how to teach life lessons through softball from Dan.
“Throughout the season, when something would happen, I would make a little comment that next year, I’m going to handle that a little different,” he added.
Brown was also previously the Vice-President of the Pendleton Jr. Baseball/Softball League. He is a current member of the National Federation of State High School Associations and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and still plays adult fastpitch softball.
Brown has been an IHSAA licensed official for 22 years. He is licensed in football, basketball, and softball and is also the current president of the Central Athletic Official's Association. Besides officiating, he is also a web developer and works in research, development, and training for a video production company.
“I get to impart my love of the game on another generation coming through,” Brown said. “Softball is such a fantastic sport…the girls get tired of hearing this from me, but sports is life in a nutshell.”
A 1993 graduate of Madison Heights High School, Brown and his wife Jill have two children, Faith (24) and Martina (20).