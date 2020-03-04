BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior center Joey Brunk has been sticking with it as his playing time has diminished due to foul trouble and the emergence of teammate Race Thompson.
“Stick with the things that got me here,” Brunk said. “Not really switch that up.”
Brunk provided a big lift for the Hoosiers, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes during IU’s 72-67 win over Minnesota Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
“The whole key to the game was Joey Brunk,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “His impact on the game on both ends of the floor, him being able to play as many minutes as he did was huge. Finally got it going on offense a little bit but rebounded as well.”
It was Brink's his first double-digit game since finishing with 14 points and six rebounds Jan. 23 against Michigan State. Foul trouble has played a role in Brunk’s struggles, as he’s finished with three or more fouls in six of his last 11 games.
“Joe has been fouling a little bit too much,” Miller said.
Brunk was on an island during stretches again Wednesday night, guarding talented Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu. But the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Brunk stood his ground and made Oturu work inside, while coming up with big baskets of his own.
Brunk scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, including back-to-back inside baskets that broke a 54-54 tie and put IU up 58-54 with 7:24 left.
“His energy, I mean, we needed it in the second half,” IU junior point guard Rob Phinisee said. “We were down by two. Just him bringing the energy, getting those big buckets when we needed it.”
As a team, IU was able to work the ball inside, outscoring Minnesota 52-38 in points in the paint on both post-up baskets and drives to the basket.
“We're doing a little better job being aggressive, especially in our last two games,” Miller said. “We were able to get some buckets tonight in and around the basket, which was a good start.”
SPREADING THE WEALTH
With five players reaching double figures in scoring, Indiana finished with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio (14-10) for the second straight game. Phinisee had a team-high five assists, while shooting guard Al Durham added four assists. Senior guard Devonte Green struggled shooting the ball (3-of-8, 1-of-6 from 3-point range), but contributed with three assists as well. IU had 14 assists on 30 made baskets.
While IU was sloppy in the first half, allowing Minnesota to score nine points off seven turnovers, the Hoosiers were more careful taking care of the ball in crunch time, finishing with just three turnovers in the second half.
“Tonight I really thought Rob and Al played a solid game,” Miller said. “Devonte did as well, especially with his assists.”
ETC.
With the win, IU improved to 15-3 at home. The Hoosiers matched their total for home wins last season (15-6), which included NIT wins over Saint Francis (Pa.) and Arkansas.
