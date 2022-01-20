PENDLETON — As the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team heads into the final week of the regular season, coach Chad Cook would like to see the Arabians stay focused no matter what the numbers on the scoreboard say. With sectional right around the corner, the team cannot afford to let up just because it has a strong start to a game.
Thursday, his team scored the first 32 points and stayed dialed in throughout the contest, and no player was more dialed in than senior Hailee Brunnemer.
Brunnemer made seven of her eight first-half field goal attempts and scored 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half to lead the Arabians to a 76-24 rout of Connersville on the team’s senior night.
The 6-foot guard can be streaky at times, and she said the in-game performance is often the opposite of how she feels during warm-ups.
“When I have better games, I shoot worse in the pregame,” Brunnemer said. “It’s so weird. I don’t know why I do that.”
A 36% 3-point shooter on the season, Brunnemer connected on her first three attempts against the Spartans, with her final make coming early in the second quarter. Things were going so well for the Arabians, even when she finally missed from long range, teammate — and fellow senior — Kylea Lloyd was there to put back the miss on her way to a 16-point, eight-rebound performance of her own.
“When she’s having fun out there, it’s fun for all of us,” Cook said of Brunnemer. “We were making all the extra passes. Sometimes when a score gets a certain way, we don’t make that extra pass or the right decision. But we were locked in on being who we want to be and forget about who they are. And we were doing all the right stuff. She was the benefactor of a lot of defense, and they were playing a zone. Shame on them. That’s a shooter’s dream, and she got going.”
“I was super loose,” Brunnemer said. “I love getting hyped for the others because I want them to get hyped for me, so I try to trade the energy with them.”
Brunnemer scored the final points of the first half on a transition layup off a steal by senior Abi Rosenkrans, sending the Arabians to the locker room with a 53-8 lead. The combination of the running clock and rampant substitution by Cook may have kept Brunnemer from approaching her career-high of 28 points.
She didn’t mind.
“Seeing all the younger girls come in, it’s so awesome to see them,” she said.
Rosenkrans finished with two points, three rebounds and four assists while the fourth PH senior — Morgan Martin — scored seven points on a couple 3-point baskets and had five steals.
Freshman Kaycie Warfel added 15 points for Pendleton Heights, which improved to 15-4 despite having not played at full-strength since prior to Thanksgiving. Junior Whitney Warfel and her 14 points per game average was sidelined Thursday with a sore knee.
“I thought we were going to be back today. I was looking forward to it,” Cook said. “Whitney twisted her knee a little — she played the last game (against Lapel) — after she twisted it during warm-ups. We thought we’d sit her today and get a little rest and maybe we’ll be back to full strength before February.”
A regular season-ending five-game homestand continues next week as the Arabians host Eastern Hancock on Monday, Noblesville on Wednesday and Pike on Thursday. The sectional draw will be held Sunday, and the Arabians will play the following week in Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.