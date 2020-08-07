INDIANAPOLIS – For the first three quarters of Super Bowl 54, DeForest Buckner was in competition with his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, Nick Bosa, as the most dominant player on the field.
Even after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes conjured some powerful fourth-quarter magic to steal away the Lombardi Trophy, Buckner’s numbers remained impressive – six tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.
“It was a dominant performance,” Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said this week. “I did go back (to the tape) when (general manager) Chris (Ballard) told me that DeForest was in play, it was the first thing I did. It’s been a little bit since I watched it, but – yeah – it was a monster performance in a big stage. I think that’s one of the things you look for.
“If you’re going to invest what we’ve invested into DeForest, and expect him to be the kind of leader that we want him to be on this team, part of what you want to see is you want to have your biggest games in the biggest moments. That’s a trait that I think special guys have. Certainly, that was good evidence for DeForest, and (we) want him to bring that here.”
Buckner plans to do more than that.
He signed a four-year, $84 million contract with Indianapolis after the team agreed to trade a first-round pick to the 49ers for his services. But he remains as hungry as the day he was drafted with the seventh overall pick out of Oregon four years ago.
Buckner made the Pro Bowl in 2018, but his appearance came as an alternate. He was not voted onto the original roster.
He was named an All-Pro for the first time last year, but it was a second-team selection behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Then there was the Super Bowl appearance, an opportunity Buckner acknowledges very few players experience in their careers. But the loss left a bad taste in his mouth.
“When you get there, you gotta make it count,” he said during a Zoom call with local media Friday. “And I wasn’t able to make it count last year, so I feel like we have the team to do it, and we just gotta get it done.”
Buckner is a big part of the Colts’ plan.
Ballard, Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus see him as the missing link for a young defense looking to make the leap to championship contention.
His prime directive will be helping to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. Too often during a final month collapse in 2019, Indianapolis was unable to get any consistent pressure on the pocket.
In their final five losses, the Colts allowed an average of 299 passing yards with 15 total touchdowns and five interceptions – though three of those came off the arm of former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who led the league with 30 picks.
Consistent pressure up the middle led by Buckner can alter the game in several ways. Unable to step up in the pocket, quarterbacks are more susceptible to edge rushers like Justin Houston – who had a team-high 11 sacks last year. And even when the pass rush doesn’t get home, Buckner’s 6-foot-7 frame can cause passers to put a little more air under the ball, throwing off the offense’s timing and giving defensive backs a few more precious moments to close on receivers.
The 300-pound defensive tackle also figures to soak up his share of double teams, allowing defenders like all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard and sack-artist cornerback Kenny Moore II more freedom to make plays.
In a perfect world, all the pieces fit together to form a symphony of violence.
“It’s a bend but don’t break defense,” Leonard said of Indy’s Cover-2 scheme. “If the guys are shutting everything down in the back end and quarterbacks throw the check-down because that’s their last resort, by the time they even get to that check-down read and having our defensive line – I feel like our defensive line is going to be so dominant that quarterbacks will not have enough time to actually get to that check-down.
“Having (Buckner), Denico Autry, J Houston – I just feel like we’re going to dominate, hopefully.”
Buckner concurs.
He helped San Francisco improve from 2-14 in his rookie year to an NFC championship, and he looks forward to helping another once-proud franchise get back on the rise.
The fact it comes in a system he’s familiar with on a defense with several young stars only adds to his excitement. The 26-year-old sees big things in the Colts’ near future.
Individual accolades like Pro Bowl berths and first-team All-Pro recognition often accompany team success. If not, Buckner is more than happy to continue performing at an elite level and flying silently under the radar.
“Every year I come in and I play with a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “Even if the recognition doesn’t come, I let my play speak for itself. I put up the numbers over the past couple of years (19.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss), and I do believe I’m slept on. It’s all good.
“It just fuels the fire for me. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me motivated to really get my name out there, prove myself in this league. And, honestly, it’s only benefitted me.”
