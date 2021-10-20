INDIANAPOLIS – This isn’t just another game for DeForest Buckner.
The All-Pro defensive tackle admits being traded by the San Francisco 49ers as a salary-cap casualty in March 2020 stung. But he insists he quickly moved past it after arriving with the Indianapolis Colts.
On Sunday night, Buckner will revisit the place his NFL career was born for the first time in an opposing uniform.
“It’s kind of life coming full circle, I guess,” Buckner said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I don’t know, definitely don’t know how I’m gonna feel when I get out there, get on the field. It’s probably gonna be – I’ll have a mix of emotions. That’s where I started my family, out there. And that’s where I got the opportunity to play this game at the highest level possible. They drafted me, and I poured my heart and soul out with that organization the four years that I was there. And it’s gonna be interesting.”
To be fair, Buckner has much more on his mind than a professional homecoming this week.
The Colts (2-4) are off to a slow start and trail the Tennessee Titans by two games in the AFC South. The division rivals are set to meet again on Halloween at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Indianapolis can’t afford to lose any more ground before then.
San Francisco (2-3) is in a similar spot, trailing the NFL’s only unbeaten team – the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) – in the NFC West.
That helps to explain why there’s been very little talk between Buckner and his old teammates in the leadup to this contest.
“It’s been a little quiet,” he said. “They’ve got a game to focus on, and I’ve got a game to focus on. I’m obviously going to see them on game day and everything, and we can catch up then maybe after the game. I’m probably gonna see them a little bit before the game, talk a little bit, but both sides of the ball have got business to handle.”
Still, Buckner admits the game is “a little personal.” How could it not be?
In four years with the Niners, the seventh overall pick made 63 starts with 28.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections and seven fumble recoveries. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was the anchor for the NFL’s most dominant defensive line during the run to the Super Bowl a year later.
So it came as something of a shock when San Francisco approached he and his agent during the 2020 offseason and suggested they look around for an opportunity elsewhere. The curse of having so much talent on the defensive line is a team can’t pay everyone, and Buckner wound up as the odd man out.
In 2020, he was a first-team All-Pro for the first time with the Colts, and his 9.5 sacks were the second-best total of his career. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard never hesitated to give up a first-round pick (No. 13 overall) and sign Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension, underscoring how unique it is to see a player of his caliber on the market.
“It rarely happens, but it’s the nature of the business,” Buckner said. “It’s what we signed up for, right?”
Buckner has mirrored his team’s slow start this season, at least statistically. Facing constant double- and triple-teams as opponents have little reason to fear the Colts’ edge rush, he’s posted just two sacks and three tackles for loss during the first three games.
But this feels as though it could be a breakout week.
Emotions will be running high in the Bay Area, and Buckner likely will have a point or two he’d like to make.
“Obviously, whenever you’re playing against guys you know or your former team or something like that, I think that’s gonna be an edge in and of itself,” safety Khari Willis said. “But this – where we’re going as a team, where we’re going as a defense and D-Buck being one of our main leaders, I feel like he’s gonna continue to be the same and continue to play the same. But I do think he can have a big performance for us and be an impact for us like he’s been already this year.”
Buckner normally keeps his emotions close to the vest.
He’s soft-spoken with the media but always forthcoming. He puts real thought into his answers and always speaks from the heart.
So when he says he has nothing to prove to his former organization, he means it.
“I’m past that,” Buckner said. “I shifted that perspective early last year. I kind of shifted the mindset to I want to prove to the Indianapolis Colts why they paid me. I’m gonna do everything in my power, I’m gonna pour my heart and soul into this organization to show them why they made the decision to pick me.”
