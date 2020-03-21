20191205-spt-elwoodlapelbbb 1.JPG

Lapel’s Kolby Bullard gets a step on Elwood’s Trenton Porter as he drives toward the basket earlier this season.

 John P. Cleary

LAPEL -- Senior Kolby Bullard's basketball career will continue after he was one of the most improved boys players in the area this season for coach Jimmie Howell and the Lapel Bulldogs.

Bullard signed this week to continue his basketball career at Trine University in Angola.

The 5-foot-11 guard led Lapel in scoring at 14 points per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and 72 percent at the foul line. This was after a junior season when Bullard averaged just over 5 points.

The Thunder recorded a 16-12 record this season, which included a 72-64 win against Anderson University.

Kolby is the son of Deke and Deborah Bullard.

