LAPEL — In their second time out this season, the Anderson boys basketball team improved in the area of the game that cost it a chance to beat Pendleton Heights in its opener.
But a shortcoming in a different aspect of the game, and a red-hot shooter for Lapel, sent the Tribe down to an 0-2 start.
Senior Kolby Bullard connected on 5-of-8 3-point shots, scored 23 points and was a contributor to a Lapel defense that forced 18 Anderson turnovers as the Bulldogs turned a 19-2 third-quarter run into a convincing 63-47 win Friday night.
It was Bullard who helped spark a second-quarter run that looked like an early knockout punch. He connected on a 25-foot 3 and hit another as Lapel built a 23-8 second-quarter lead, capped on a driving layup by senior Carson Huber.
But Anderson finished the half on a 12-0 run, including six points from junior Marcus Armstrong to pull within 23-20 at intermission.
The Indians started the second half strong and pulled to within 30-29 after a pair of free throws by freshman Eric Troutman. After a Lapel miss, Anderson had two chances to take the lead but could not cash in.
Lapel sophomore Blake Mills and senior Bryce Carpenter answered with consecutive 3-point baskets to start the decisive 19-2 run, and the Tribe did not get within 13 points thereafter.
“I guess when you look at the way we played, it’s all about a bit of a learning curve,” Anderson coach Mike Elliott said of his young team which has just two seniors. “We had our chances. They come down and hit two 3s, and I think (Bullard) was 7-for-10. He shot well, and I thought Lapel did exactly what I thought they would do.”
Anderson won the rebounding battle, which cost it dearly in its opener Tuesday, by a 47-39 margin. But Lapel took care of the ball much better, which offset the rebound discrepancy. The Indians turned the ball over 18 times compared to just eight by the Bulldogs.
“Overall, I thought defensively and rebounding, we did a nice job,” Lapel coach Jimmie Howell said. “We’ve got to get close to an even rebounding (margin) to beat some teams.”
Four different Bulldogs hit from the perimeter, but it was Bullard, the second-year transfer from Noblesville, who did the most damage. After slimming down over 30 pounds from his playing weight last year, he looked like a different player to Howell.
“He’s in better shape, and he puts up hundreds of shots a day. You can tell,” Howell said. “And he’s doing more than just shoot the ball. He’s defending better, he’s handling (the ball) better, passing the ball better. He’s a much, much better player than he was last year.”
Bullard, who also had four steals, knew he couldn’t play for Howell unless he was better defensively.
“Last year, I didn’t play a lot because of defense,” Bullard said. “So this year, I decided to lose weight and be better on the defensive end. That’s what I did all summer, just worked out and stayed in shape.”
Huber scored 14 points and had six assists with just one turnover, and Carpenter led all players with 12 points and four blocks.
Senior Joseph Jones led Anderson with 13 points, and Armstrong added 10.
Lapel (1-0) will travel to Frankton (1-0) on Saturday while Anderson will work for a week to prepare for a trip to New Castle on Dec. 8.
“This will probably be the last week to do something like this,” Elliott said, noting how busy the schedule gets as the season progresses. “This next week is really important for us to focus and teach some things.”
The Lapel junior varsity won its matchup with Anderson in runaway fashion, 72-48. The Bulldogs were led by junior Camren Sullivan with 15 points while Anderson was led by freshman Jalen Murphy with 11 points.
