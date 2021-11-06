ANDERSON — Some of the sport’s brightest stars were back in action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday on a stakes-filled card highlighted by the $220,000 Monument Circle Pace for 3-year-old pacing colts.
After an eye-opening 1:48 score against stakes company on a sloppy rated track last week, Bulldog Hanover turned in another gritty performance to capture the Monument Circle Pace. With driver John DeLong in the bike for trainer John Darling, Bulldog Hanover chased down upset minded Gamblin’ Mo and Sam Widger and stop the timer in 1:48.3.
The time equaled the stakes record for the Monument Circle Pace set by Downbytheseaside and Chris Page in 2017 and equaled in 2020 by world champion Cattlewash and Dave Miller.
Leaving from Post 7 in the talented field of nine, Bulldog Hanover settled along the rail in fourth while a host of others left for position. Virgo and Trace Tetrick stepped out of the gate, but Gamblin Mo and Sam Widger were a step quicker.
Gamblin Mo led the field through first-half fractions of :26.2 and :53.4 before being joined by Heart of Chewbacca and Tim Tetrick applying pressure from first-over. DeLong had Bulldog Hanover ready to strike from second-over, and Whichwaytothebeach and Andrew McCarthy were following intently from third-over.
As the field reached the three-quarters in 1:21, Gamblin Mo was still calling the shots and appeared up to the task. DeLong tipped Bulldog Hanover went to work. Using a :26.4 split, Bulldog Hanover was able to wear down Gamblin Mo before opening up by four lengths at the wire.
Gamblin Mo held on for second while Whichwaytothebeach rallied for third. As the 2-5 favorite, Bulldog Hanover returned $2.80 to his backers at the betting windows.
“He can be a little bit of a handful,” DeLong said. “The trip worked out a lot better than I thought it was going to. He was running out in the stretch, but we were pacing so fast, I didn’t want to get in his way. He’s a very fast horse, and that was a good win for him tonight.”
It was the eighth win of the season from 13 seasonal starts for the son of Shadow Play and Bj’s Squall. Trained by Darling, Bulldog Hanover now sports a lifetime bankroll of $711,594 for owners Darling and Bradley Grant. Bulldog Hanover was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.
Driver Peter Wrenn kicked off what proved to be a great night in the bike with a win in the $165,000 Carl Erskine for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters.
Wrenn piloted heavy favorite Swingforthefences, who entered tonight’s event riding a five-race win streak that included the $270,000 Indiana Sire Stakes Super Final, as well as stakes victories in the Pegasus and Circle City at Hoosier Park.
Wrenn elected to protect rail position, guiding the 3-5 favorite to the front end through an opening quarter of 28 seconds.
Swingforthefences had things his way up the backstretch, tapping the brakes a bit to the tune of 28.4 in the second quarter with Tim Tetrick in Platinum As content to sit the pocket. Swingforthefences maintained control of the field on the far turn through three quarters in 1:25:2 before Tetrick launched his bid from the pocket in the stretch.
Swingforthefences dug in gamely in the stretch with a 28.1 final panel to hold sway by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:53.3. Platinum As held on for second while Seven Nation Army and LeWayne Miller rounded out the trifecta.
“He’s just been so consistent all season long,” Wrenn said in the winner’s circle. “We’ve been fortunate, and he has stayed healthy and sound all year for us, and he really has just gotten stronger as the season has gone on.”
Trained by Melanie Wrenn, the gelded son of Swan For All and Sunday Yankee picked up his 10th victory of the season in 17 starts and has gone over a half million in lifetime earnings, banking $565,890 for owners David Mc Duffee and L&L Devisser LLC.
As for the remainder of the season, Wrenn said Swingforthefences is eligible for the Matron Stakes, otherwise he may remain at Hoosier Park with the Star Destroyer and Thanksgiving Classic Stakes still on the schedule.
Wrenn’s second stakes win on the card came a few races later when he steered Pub Crawl to victory in the $105,000 Crossroads of America Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies. Stopping the timer in 1:54, Pub Crawl utilized a :27.4 closing kick to pull the slight 6-1 upset and track down the heavily favored Empressive Hill and Tetrick late in the lane.
Trained by Julie Miller, the daughter of Bar Hopping and Myth recorded her sixth win of the season from 18 starts. Owned by Marvin and Lynn Katz, Al Libfeld and Sam Goldband, Pub Crawl has now amassed $453,295 in purse earnings. Pub Crawl was bred by Fair Winds Farm and Steve Jones.
On the pacing filly side of the stakes action, Blue Diamond Eyes and driver Yannick Gingras pulled a slight upset of their own to capture the $120,000 USS Indianapolis for 3-year-old pacing fillies.
Gingras was able to work out a second-over trip, and Blue Diamond Eyes used a :26.3 closing kick to track down the heavily favored and pace-setting Hot Mess Express in a stakes record 1:49. Kobe’s Gigi and Peter Wrenn rallied well to finish second at double digit odds and Oakwoodanabella IR and David Miller were third.
“She’s a super nice filly who has been racing tough all year,” Gingras said of his mount. “I thought she raced really well last week and knew she would be good if we could get a few things to go our way tonight. We were able to get a second-over trip. She showed up tonight.”
Trained by Ron Burke, Blue Diamond Eyes recorded her sixth win of the season from 18 starts. The daughter of Captaintreacherous and Aria Hanover is owned by Thomas and Scott Dillon and has now earned $1,118,464. Blue Diamond Eyes was bred by Brittany Farms.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Saturday with a 14-race card.
