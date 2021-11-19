ANDERSON — After capturing the $220,000 Monument Circle Pace for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings last week, Bulldog Hanover continued his winning ways at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in the $60,000 Star Destroyer Stakes on Thursday.
With his Indiana pilot — John DeLong — in the bike, Bulldog Hanover stopped the clock in 1:50.3 to record his third straight win in the Hoosier state. Three divisions of the Star Destroyer Stakes were featured on the 14-race card — one division for the 3-year-old colt trotters and pacers and one division for the 3-year-old filly trotters.
Sent off as the heavy 1-5 favorite, Bulldog Hanover coasted away from the gate while Betterrock and Brandon Bates blasted to the front through the opening quarter in :26.1.
Unable to find a suitable spot along the rail, Bulldog Hanover was forced to press on toward the front from first-over. Goldie’s Legacy and Trace Tetrick quickly grabbed the cover and were well placed second over passing the half in :55.
As the field reached the third station in 1:23.4, Bulldog Hanover put away the pace-setting Big Gulp and Sam Widger. Just as Bulldog Hanover struck the front, Goldie’s Legacy tipped off his back with a full head of steam.
Using a :27 closing quarter, Bulldog Hanover fought off Goldie’s Legacy to get the win by a head. Betterrock and Brandon Bates finished third.
As the heavy betting favorite, Bulldog Hanover returned $2.40 at the betting windows.
"He's a fighter. I think he proved that," DeLong said. "He's a great horse, and great horses find a way to win even when the trip doesn't work out."
Trained by John Darling, Bulldog Hanover has now won nine of 14 seasonal starts and extended his Hoosier Park win streak to three. The son of Shadow Play and Bj’s Squall is owned in partnership by Jack Darling Stables LTD and Bradley Grant. Bulldog Hanover was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.
In the 3-year-old trotting filly ranks, Pub Crawl and Peter Wrenn extended a win streak of their own, this time in the $50,000 Star Destroyer Stakes.
Overcoming the outside Post 9, Pub Crawl turned in a decisive gate-to-wire effort to win by three lengths in 1:55.2 over Dewtiful's Grace and Michael Oosting. Pub Crawl was also victorious last week in the $105,000 Crossroads of America Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
Trained by Julie Miller, the daughter of Bar Hopping and Myth recorded her seventh win of the season from 20 trips behind the gate. Pub Crawl is owned in partnership by Marvin Katz, Al Libfeld and Sam Goldband and was bred by Fair Winds Farm and Steve Jones.
The biggest upset of the evening was produced by Street Gossip and Sam Widger who pulled the 24-1 upset in the $53,000 Star Destroyer Stakes for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Employing a :26.4 closing quarter, Street Gossip was able to track down the heavily favored Swingforthefences and Peter Wrenn to get the win by a head in 1:55.1.
Trained by Virgil Morgan Jr., Street Gossip is owned in partnership by Carl T Howard and Jesmeral Stable. The gelded son of Cash Hall and The Young Princess recorded his 10th win of the season from 24 starts. Street Gossip was bred by Morrisville Col Fdn Inc.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with a 14-race card.
