MARION — A sizeable advantage in postseason experience paid off Tuesday for the Lapel boys tennis team as the Bulldogs jumped out early and never let up in a 5-0 romp over Union City in the Marion regional semifinals.
In its ninth consecutive trip to the regional, Lapel needed little more than an hour to dispatch the Patriots, who were sectional champions for just the fourth time in school history and for the first time since 2017. The Jay County sectional champs managed to win just eight games total against the Bulldogs.
“If they haven’t played, they’ve been here,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said of his lineup. “Our one and two singles and one doubles have been through it, so it’s an advantage I’d say. They know what to expect.”
The top of Coomer’s lineup did its job and did it quickly, seizing quick control of its matches.
Sophomore No. 1 singles player Jacob Erwin and the senior No. 1 doubles team of Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair each won their matches 6-0, 6-1 to put the Bulldogs up 2-0 quickly. The doubles team put the first point on the board and a shot of confidence in the arms of their teammates.
“Being seniors, at least from my perspective, it’s good to get out there and get started so the rest of the team knows, ‘There’s one, let’s go,’” Renihan said.
“It helps when the rest of the team sees that they’ve got one on the board,” Bair said. “They don’t have to worry about being the first point. They can just go out there and take care of business.”
Erwin’s win over Union City’s Owen Dowler came just seconds later.
“That’s what I expect from them,” Coomer said. “More often than not, they come out and set the tone. I thought they all came out and played well tonight.”
Grant Humerickhouse and Mason Poynter clinched the team win for the Bulldogs with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles over Brennan Hoggatt and Corbin Richards.
Dakota Kimmerling took his No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Jude Conner, and junior Isaac Bair completed the Bulldogs sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Braydon Hoggatt.
Lapel will face Mississinewa Wednesday for the regional championship after the 24th-ranked Indians defeated powerhouse Delta 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Coomer, accustomed to facing either Delta or Marion with the title on the line, knows Mississinewa will be a difficult opponent for the Bulldogs.
“They’re a senior-laden team,” he said. “But, hopefully, they’ll have a letdown after this big win. I have confidence in my guys, and I can’t wait to see what happens.”
Lapel’s No. 1 doubles team got a good look at its next opponent as it played on an adjacent court. Ethan Sample and Ryan Scott defeated Delta’s Walker Boyle and Dalton Royal in a closely contested and heated match.
“It was hard to play in that match when that was going on. I almost wanted to watch that match,” Landon Bair said. “It kind of fired us up for tomorrow. We wanted to be a part of that (energy), and now we know we’ll be a part of it.”
Neither Mississinewa or Lapel has ever won a regional championship.
