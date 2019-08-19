ANDERSON — Before starting the final hole of Monday’s outing at Meadowbrook, Lapel girls golf freshman Macy Beeson knew what she had to do.
She sat a stroke behind Muncie Central’s Teddi Bishop, who was a stroke under par through eight holes.
Beeson’s second stroke on the par-4 final hole couldn’t have been placed much better. It rolled to a stop a few feet from the cup, and she followed up by tapping in a birdie to finish 1-under 35 on the day. Bishop parred the final hole to tie Beeson for the best individual score in the three-team meet between Lapel, Frankton and Muncie Central.
“I just try to play the best game I can play and not worry about what other people are shooting, just stick to my things and do the best I can,” Beeson said. “(On the final hole), I just wanted to try and get it close. That way I can tap in.”
Beeson is no stranger to Meadowbrook’s course. She first played the course when she was 8 years old, so that familiarity helped out Monday.
“I know the course a lot, and I know the greens, so, yeah, it helped, but playing good, too, also helps,” Beeson said.
With two-time state-qualifier Kristen Hobbs graduated from the program and playing for Indiana State, Beeson’s excellence has been a welcome addition to an already solid team.
“It’s been a prized possession. She’s a phenom. She knows what she’s doing out there, and it gives us a lot of hope that maybe we can get through sectionals, through regionals and maybe make it to state with what she does and the rest of the team,” Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said.
Monday was Lapel’s first outing as a ranked team. The Bulldogs checked in at No. 19 in the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Top 20, the first time they’ve ever cracked the poll.
Lapel fit the bill of a top-20 squad, posting a team score of 163 to finish atop the standings by 41 strokes. Frankton placed second, shooting a collective 204, while Muncie Central posted a 212.
For Frankton, which is in its second year as a program, three players finished with personal bests — Ellie Anderson (45), Bella Dean (56) and Sydney Dillmon (43).
“If we keep doing that all year long, you know it’s going to be a good year,” Frankton coach Jeff Bates said. “We’ve done that several times this year already where we have two or three of them shoot personal bests, so they just keep improving.”
Anderson played with the first group that also featured Beeson and Bishop. Anderson’s 45 could’ve been lower had she not ended up stuck in a bunker on the fourth hole and in the water on the seventh.
Still, Bates feels playing with other teams’ top players will only help Anderson keep improving.
“Ellie has been very solid for us all season. Her scores just keep going lower and lower,” Bates said. “I think the fact that she gets to play with other teams’ No. 1s really inspires you. … That’s a good thing. That’s a plus.”
Lauren Lutz (42), Chloe Renihan (43), Kerith Renihan (44) and Grace Martin (53) rounded out Lapel’s scores.
For Frankton, Dillmon’s 43 paced the team, followed by Anderson, Sophia Chaplin (55), Dean and Lauren Benton (61). Adrianna Horn, the team’s No. 4, didn’t finish after hurting her back.
Charlee Sours (58), Gracie Evans (60), Micayla Vecchiolli (60) and Chloe Davisson (60) all rounded out Muncie Central’s lineup.
