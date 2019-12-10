FAIRMOUNT--Despite an off shooting night from the perimeter and in the paint, Lapel was able to hold on and defeat Madison-Grant 42-32.
Although coming away with the win, the Bulldogs went 10-33 inside the paint. Missed layups and squandered opportunities helped the Argylls stay in the fight.
“We should have made it at least 20,” head coach Zach Newby said. “If you make 10 more layups, that’s 20 points and you win by 30. Everybody will have a different attitude walking out of the locker room.”
Lapel seniors Makynlee Taylor and Delany Peoples were the driving forces in the paint for the Bulldogs. Taylor scored seven point and Peoples notched 10 points, with each grabbing three offensive boards.
What was lost in the paint was not made up for beyond the arc. The Bulldogs went only 1-14 from three-point range.
“We just didn’t shoot it well,” Newby said. “That’s the difference. If we shoot the way we are capable of shooting, this is a 40-point game. We just didn’t make shots.”
Although the team’s shooting was not on par for Lapel, the bench contributed 16 points and went 7-13 from the field.
Leading substitute effort was junior Chloe Tucker who scored nine points and helped add another defensive element, just a day after scoring 11 off the bench against Sheridan.
“All three of the kids coming off the bench are capable of making shots,” Newby said. “She brings us some energy on the defensive end. She got a couple of opportunities and capitalized on them.”
Although Tucker added value on both sides of the ball, she went 0-2 from three-point range and believes that she has some work to do on offense.
“I did well driving to the basket, but not too well on the outside,” Tucker said. “It feels good to be able to come off the bench and help them out.”
The shooting struggles were not just on Lapel’s side as Madison-Grant got off to a rocky start also. It took a full three minutes for either team to put a tally on the scoreboard as both teams struggled to find their grooves early.
The Argylls got in foul trouble early which allowed the Bulldogs to take advantage of free-throw opportunities. Lapel finished 11-17 from behind the line. Although this helped keep the Argylls at bay, Newby does not think that this was what got the Bulldogs the win.
“You always want to make free throws obviously,” Newby said. “That’s not the reason we won. We played well enough defensively.”
Lapel’s defensive stops are partially credited to the aggressive senior Morgan Knepp at point and Peoples down low. This defensive effort held Madison-Grant’s senior McKenna Lugar to just four points as freshman point guard Daya Greene led the Argylls with 10 points.
Lapel improves to 7-2 on the season and has not lost to Madison-Grant since 2015. The Argylls drop to 2-7.
