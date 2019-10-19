LAPEL -- The Lapel Bulldogs were determined to make sure their Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinal match Saturday with Monroe Central did not mirror their 3-1 loss to the Golden Bears earlier in the season.
Saturday morning, the tone was set early by Zoe Freer, and the presence of Makynlee Taylor was a difference maker as Lapel routed Monroe Central (18-14) in three sets -- 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 -- and advanced to Saturday night's championship game.
In the second semifinal, despite a late rally to win Set 2, Alexandria was dominated by 2A No. 2 Wapahani in four sets -- 15-25, 26-24, 13-25, 10-25.
Lapel (16-11) will face Wapahani (27-5) at 7 p.m., with the winner set to advance to next week's regional at Elwood.
With Monroe Central leading 4-0 in the first set, a setting error gave the serve to sophomore setter Emma Jackley. On her first two service points, the Golden Bears sent spikes over the net only to see them come right back as Freer put down back-to-back blocks, and the Bulldogs surged back into the set at 5-5.
The MC hitting approach changed from that point on as it began trying to tip over the blocks of Freer and Taylor or was forced to hit shots too high.
It was a pivotal moment early in the match.
"I think, for sure, that was huge," Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. "Our blocks overall today were huge."
Senior Kenna Bauer took the serve with Lapel leading 9-8 and served up three straight points, including an ace, a block and kill from Taylor. Two more kills and a block from Taylor staked the Bulldogs to a 15-10 lead, and that was as close as MC got.
Taylor was nursing an injury and did not play in the first meeting but was a force Saturday. She finished the match with nine kills and six blocks.
"Sometimes, it's placement over power, but we wanted to be strong up there," Freer said. "(MC) got down after that. It was a big change because Kynlee wasn't playing last time. I think they were expecting us to be down, but we came out strong."
Freer served up the big run of the second set. Taking the ball with a 10-7 lead, Lapel widened the gap to 16-7 during her serve. Taylor added two more blocks and a kill, and Freer had two aces during the run as Lapel finished the set on a 15-6 burst.
Taylor provided another block during a three-point run during the serve of Emma Anderson as the Bulldogs pulled away during a tight third set.
Freer provided the exclamation points with four kills in the final nine points, including a pair during another Jackley service run, as the Bulldogs finished the match.
Freer finished with 14 kills, four blocks and three aces while Jackley had 27 assists, Anderson added five kills and an ace and libero Avery Bailey chipped in four aces and stellar defense.
Hannah McCollum led Monroe Central with 10 kills.
Lapel hopes to come back against Wapahani with similar energy and confidence.
"Play confident, come out swinging and play our game," Eppert said. "And we'll see. That was fun."
The Tigers could not maintain any momentum after evening their match with the Raiders. A Lauren Dungan kill tied the second set and a block by Kaitlyn Bair was the winning point.
But the Raiders jumped out to leads of 5-0, 9-3 and 20-10 in the set and were in control the remainder of the match.
"We never took advantage of the momentum we should have had after the second game," Alex coach Caitlin Morency said. "That's a mistake on our part. Kudos to Wapahani to see that we didn't have that push at the beginning of the third game. They jumped on us, and we never got our rhythm back."
Bair led the Tigers with 10 kills, freshman Addyson Warren had seven and Dungan added six kills and three aces while Olivia Hall had three blocks. Alex's lone senior, setter Mackenzie Adams, had 11 blocks in her final match.
