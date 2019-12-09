LAPEL — At times, the sparsely populated bleachers at the Lapel High School gymnasium reflected just how unwatchable Monday’s Lapel girls basketball game against Sheridan really was as both squads seemed to be in competition to see who could commit the most turnovers.
At other times, Lapel looked like a team that could beat anyone.
The Bulldogs (6-2) overcame a sloppy and sluggish start, thanks to dominant interior play by senior Makynlee Taylor and sophomore Ashlynn Allman and coasted to a 65-40 win over the Blackhawks (4-6).
Much of the first half resembled a comedy of errors more than a basketball game. Sheridan committed 16 first-half miscues, and Lapel was not much better, committing 14 errors.
Lapel coach Zach Newby said on nights like this, with very few fans in the stands, it is incumbent upon his players to create their own energy.
“I’d love to say that affects the play, but that’s just an excuse,” Newby said. “None of that stuff matters. We have to make our own energy. We have to play hard because that’s who we are, and that’s the right thing to do.”
After falling behind 6-5 early, the Bulldogs scored the final eight points of the quarter to take the lead for good. It was a rebound basket by junior Chloe Tucker that got the run started.
Starting point guard Morgan Knepp was saddled much of the night by foul trouble, and it was Tucker who brought some of that energy Newby needed. She finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, helping to fill the void left by Knepp on the sideline.
“When Chloe lets the game come to her, she tends to speed up, and we work all the time on slowing it down,” Newby said. “When she can slow the game down, she can be very, very good, and she had that in stretches.”
Lapel carried a 32-21 lead into halftime as the defense surrendered 15 second-period points.
“The first half was just sloppy,” Newby said. “We did not play great defensively. We don’t like to give up double digits in a quarter, and we did that in the second quarter.”
Newby also gave credit to Sheridan for employing a full-court man-pressure defense, which did tax his squad at times.
But, after surrendering the opening basket of the second half, Lapel went on a devastating 16-1 run that put the game out of reach.
Both standing around 6-feet tall, it was Allman and Taylor who dominated during this decisive stretch.
Allman scored six points, and Taylor added seven points along with three assists during the run. Allman finished with 20 points and eight rebounds while Taylor had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“They’re so good,” Newby said. “Ashlynn, Makynlee, and Delany (Peoples) are so good inside. ... When you have two or three bigs that you can’t double (team), this is what you get.”
Peoples had seven rebounds as well as two assists and two steals for Lapel, which will travel to Madison-Grant on Tuesday before a visit to Tipton on Saturday.
Lapel held off a late Sheridan rally for a 44-35 win in the junior varsity game. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by freshman Deannaya Haseman with 28 points.
