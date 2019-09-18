LAPEL — Lapel kicked it in after falling behind 11-5 in the opening set and defeated Anderson 3-0 in a varsity volleyball match Wednesday.
The Lady Tribe pulled out to an 11-5 lead in the first set, and the Bulldogs stopped play to regroup.
“That was one of our goals, to make Lapel call a timeout,” said AHS interim coach Beth Etchison, who took over for Janna Ferguson less than 48 hours prior to the match. “We also wanted to score at least 15 points in every game.”
The Indians didn’t quite reach that in the 25-18, 25-6, 25-8 defeat.
The match changed after that timeout at 11-5 in the opening set, but it wasn’t all due to the timeout. Anderson junior Eliana Munoz went down at that same time with a twisted ankle. She didn’t return and neither did Anderson’s mojo.
“That really hurt us,”said Etchison. “We don’t have another middle (hitter). We had to put people in that position who hadn’t played there before.”
Right after the timeout, the Bulldogs scored and took the serve. Avery Bailey served the next 11 points, two of them on aces. Zoe Freer had a block and a kill, and Delany Peoples had a pair of kills. It was 17-11 at that point, and the Tribe never got closer than three the rest of the set.
“We came out flat,” said Lapel coach Hillary Eppert. “I told them not to underestimate anyone. I thought we played well after that start.”
The second set belonged to senior Makynlee Taylor. With Anderson serving and trailing just 7-5, Taylor’s kill made it 8-5. Then, much like a shooter in basketball getting hot, Taylor went through a stretch where just about all of her spikes hit the floor.
Lapel scored the next 16 points, and 11 of those came off Taylor’s kills.
“I’ve not had a set like that this year,” said Taylor. “I’m so proud of my teammates who were able to get me the ball so I could do my thing.”
Makeena Bauer also made it possible by serving those 16 points without a miscue. Four of those points came on aces.
“Makeena came up huge for us there,” said Eppert. “Emma (Jackley) also did a great job of going back to (Taylor) and recognizing she was hot.”
The final set featured more of Taylor with five kills and another stretch of 11 straight points, this time off the serve by Bauer again.
Most of Anderson’s offense came from senior Taylor Webber.
“She is a weapon,” said Etchison.
Webber had five kills and a pair of blocks.
“Our girls are fighters, and they kept after it,” said Etchison.
The Bulldogs will next host Alexandria on Thursday.
