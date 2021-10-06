MARION — While Lapel was the more seasoned team in the regional semifinals Tuesday, the Bulldogs ran into a senior-heavy buzz saw from Mississinewa as the Indians swept to the school’s first regional title with a 5-0 win.
While the Indians players and coaches celebrated making school history, Lapel and coach Justin Coomer were denied their first regional championship in their ninth consecutive trip to the Marion regional.
“It’s not because we weren’t trying,” he said. “We came out of the gates strong, but we just couldn’t sustain it.”
In the opening moments of the matches, Lapel (19-4) found itself leading in three of the five matches.
Isaac Bair broke the serve of Mississinewa’s Hayden Rowley — one of five seniors in the Indians’ lineup — at No. 2 singles for an early 2-0 lead while his older brother Landon Bair and Corbin Renihan were also up a break at 2-1 in the first set. Grant Humerickhouse and Mason Poynter took the first set at No. 2 doubles for Lapel 6-2, and the Bulldogs were looking good.
But if there was any emotional or physical hangover for Mississinewa after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Delta, it did not last much longer.
Rowley quickly got the break back as did Ethan Sample and Ryan Scott at No. 1 doubles, and Mississinewa controlled the rest of the day.
Rowley went on to win 12 straight games for a 6-2, 6-0 win over Isaac Bair while Renihan and Landon Bair battled but came up on the short end of a 6-3, 6-2 score to Sample and Scott.
“It’s easy to do it for two or three games, but to string some games together against guys who are that good, you have to be laser sharp,” Coomer said. “We had our moments. We had some games at deuce and just couldn’t close it with those last two points.”
A prime example was at No. 1 singles where Riley Fuqua defeated Lapel sophomore Jacob Erwin 6-1, 6-1 in a match that was not as lopsided as the score shows.
“Jacob didn’t play bad. (Fuqua) played really well,” Coomer said. “All their guys are pretty good. Their guy that played three (singles) played one (singles) last year.”
Coomer was referring to John Oliver, who was not only Mississinewa’s No. 1 singles player a year ago but was also an All-District and All-Conference selection. Oliver had little trouble in dispatching Dakota Kimmerling 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 singles match.
With the outcome decided, that left the No. 2 doubles match as the last on the court. Humerickhouse and Poynter, who had dominated the first set and were up 5-2 in the second, suddenly found themselves headed to a third as Kannen Smith and Garrett Spencer took the second set 7-6 (7-2).
The Indians duo maintained their momentum, jumped out to a 5-1 advantage in the supertiebreaker and finished off the 5-0 win at 10-7 in the third.
The Bulldogs will return the entirety of their lineup next season with the exception of Renihan and Landon Bair. While those seniors will be difficult to replace, Coomer knows the talent returning could mean more success in 2022.
“We’ll have a giant hole at one doubles obviously with those two guys,” he said. “They are kind of our everything, with leadership, glue, play, aggressiveness, athleticism, everything. The other five are coming back, and there’s a lot of kids on the JV that aren’t bad and they’re very similar.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.