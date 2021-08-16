LAPEL — While Frankton struggled early with nerves, Lapel took advantage with dominant net play and an outstanding sister duo to pick up a victory in the volleyball season opener for both teams.
Senior Ashlynn Allman set the tone with three early kills, and sophomores Elizabeth Stern and Lauren Paska continued to pound away throughout while senior setter Emma Jackley and her sophomore libero sister Sophie made play after play, and the Bulldogs rolled to a three-set win -- 25-13, 25-17, 28-26 over the Eagles on Monday evening.
Frankton scored the first point of the match, but Lapel answered with four straight points and did not trail again until the third set. Early on, it was Allman who led the way.
The senior recorded three kills to help Lapel jump out to a 10-5 lead and finished the first set with four. She led all players in the match with 10 kills, along with a block and two aces.
“Really, the whole team played well,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “I don’t think I can point to just one person. It was a great team effort. That’s what I told them after the game.”
Stern and Paska added eight kills each, and senior Emma Anderson chipped in five for the Bulldogs.
Eppert credited the Jackley sisters with outstanding offensive and defensive efforts. Offensively, Emma was efficient at getting the ball to her army of hitters and finished with 30 assists — along with three aces. It was Sophie who not only had a huge hand in neutralizing Frankton’s top hitter but also helped her sister out when the Bulldogs were out of system and kept the offense on track.
“Sophie did amazing,” Eppert said. “She’s stepping into that role for (graduated libero) Avery (Bailey), and she’s embracing it. I just can’t say any more about her, and Emma Jackley rocked it. She had some great saves.”
The Eagles struggled offensively in the first two sets, particularly in getting star sophomore hitter Holli Klettheimer untracked. She did not record her first kill until the second set when Frankton was already down a set and trailed 5-0 in the second.
“We want to try to get her involved as early as possible,” Frankton coach Beth Sperry said. “That’s the goal. We want to get the ball into her hands. We were just never really in system.”
Although it came too late to win the second set, a five-point service run by sophomore Emma Sperry — including three aces — did get some momentum going for Frankton. With that positivity going their way, the Eagles showed much more fight in the third set.
“She’s got a tough serve,” Coach Sperry said. “She doesn’t have a jump serve, but she’s got a good serve. That was the good momentum that we needed.”
Frankton took their first lead since the opening point of the match in the third set at 6-4, their biggest advantage of the match. The Eagles matched that two-point spread on multiple occasions, including as late as 20-18, and had a set point at 26-25, but Emma Jackley’s fifth kill of the match tied things up before an Emma Anderson kill and a hitting error wrapped up the match.
Junior Adayna Key led the Eagles with seven kills and three blocks, and Klettheimer finished with five kills and two aces. Mackenzie Long handed out 14 assists, and Emma Sperry led all players with five total aces.
“We were jittery, first-match nerves and everything,” Coach Sperry said. “We tried to settle them down and get a good pass, but we were never in offense those first two sets.”
“I’m really happy with the first two sets for sure,” Eppert said. “We knew at some point that they were going to come on. We knew they were going to fight. I thought we stepped up OK. I’d like to see us battle through that adversity a little better. But overall, yeah, I’m happy.”
Lapel looks to continue its winning ways Tuesday at Elwood (0-1) while Frankton will travel to Blackford on Thursday for its Central Indiana Conference opener.
