FRANKTON -- Early in the volleyball season, it is not a surprise when the timing in the offense is less than perfect, especially when teams are replacing as many key players as Frankton and Lapel are this season.
While the offenses work out the early season kinks, it can fall on the defense to rise to the occasion and pave the way for victory.
Such was the case Monday as the experienced back row of Lapel made play after play as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 3-1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25) in the season opener for both teams.
In a hard fought see-saw first set, Lapel senior libero Avery Bailey made a play that was indicative of the difference between the two teams.
With Lapel leading 24-23, Bailey dug out a kill attempt by Frankton freshman Holli Klettheimer, sent the pass to Bulldogs setter Emma Jackley and the Bulldogs went on to clinch the point and the first set.
It was just the first of many occasions when Bailey and fellow senior Madi Carpenter made the difference for the Bulldogs.
"They stepped up and played exceptional," Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. "I wouldn't expect any less from them. I have told our girls from the first day that defense wins games."
Frankton coach Beth Sperry agreed that experience on the back row was the reason Lapel took home the win.
"It's frustrating at times because we pass a lot in practice," she said. "We didn't see it out there tonight, and that's frustrating. We're just going to have to get back in the gym and keep practicing because when you have powerful hitters, you have to be able to pass the ball."
The brightest of silver linings for Frankton in defeat was the debut of Klettheimer. She posted 17 kills and three aces in her first high school match and was reason enough for Sperry to smile after the match.
"I love watching her play," Sperry said. "She can jump out of the gym, and she doesn't play like a freshman, which is awesome. She's having fun out there, and she's a powerful hitter."
While Klettheimer was dominant, Lapel spread its attacks around the court. Ashlynn Allman led the way with nine kills, two blocks and two aces, Emma Anderson added seven kills and three aces and Lexi Anderson chipped in six kills and a block.
Junior setter Emma Jackley, while fulfilling her primary responsibility with 22 assists, added a block and six kills of her own, tipped or dumped over the net and typically at a key moment.
"Super proud of her, too," Eppert said. "She's setting the ball well, she's getting to the ball and she's being communicative."
Frankton battled back in the second set on the strength of a five-point service run by senior Abby Williams, who had two aces.
One consistent aspect of the match was Lapel started each set strong. The Bulldogs scored the first four points of the first set and first five points of the second set and, in the decisive fourth set, led 8-3 behind a pair of Allman kills.
"(Frankton) is always tough, and they're tough again this year," Eppert said. "We have to come out and be strong and get out to a good start, and we did that."
Carpenter, in addition to numerous digs and solid hustle plays, led all players with five aces for Lapel, while Frankton's Emma Smith handed out 34 assists.
The Eagles were missing their senior all-area middle hitter Chloee Thomas and her freshman sister, Callie, for the match. A family member tested positive for Covid-19, and the girls self-isolated. Both have tested negative, have shown no symptoms and are expected to return to action next week once they have enough practices to be eligible.
Both teams will be in action again Tuesday as Frankton travels to Anderson in the season opener for the Indians, while Lapel plays Elwood (0-1) in the home opener for the Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.