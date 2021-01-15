LAPEL — A Lapel team that’s gaining experience had a great chance to take down a more seasoned opponent led by a Division I talent Friday night.
It wasn’t necessarily Hamilton Heights star guard Gus Etchison that did the Bulldogs in, but a spate of turnovers in the closing minutes of a tight game contributed to the 84-75 defeat.
Lapel (2-6) led 51-43 midway through the third quarter and had it tied at 67 at the same point of the final period, only to commit four miscues after that and see any hopes of a surprise win dissipate.
“We’ve been in that situation a few times, and we (were) looking to have somebody else make the play instead of stepping up and making it,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said. “I thought the first 28 minutes, we stepped up and made plays and didn’t try to think too much.”
The final four minutes put a damper on what had been an excellent night for the Bulldogs, who kept the rest of the Huskies in check while making tough plays on their end of the court.
Etchison, a Western Michigan recruit who went into the game third in the state in scoring (32.3 points per game), got 40, and his 3-pointer with 3:40 left put his side ahead to stay at 73-70.
The 6-foot, 140-pound Etchison made five triples and made 13 of 14 free-throw attempts, and he punctuated his performance with a thunderous dunk that got him to 40 and Hamilton Heights (6-2) ahead by a game-high 12 (84-72).
None of Etchison’s opponents came close to matching his output, but Lapel had a solid night collectively, including four in double figures.
Junior guard Griffin Craig led the Bulldogs with 15 points and had two sequences of three points in the fourth quarter that were key — a three-point play that put Lapel up 60-57 early in the period and a trey that pushed the lead up to 63-59.
Fellow junior Corbin Renihan had 13 — 10 in the first quarter — and added five rebounds and three assists while staving off foul trouble.
Caden Eicks scored three tough baskets in the paint at the start of the second half as Lapel went ahead and finished with 12.
Landon Bair, who finished with 11 as well as 10 rebounds, hit a short one-handed shot at the first-half horn, and that gave the Bulldogs a 40-38 edge into the locker room.
Jake Paska had eight off the bench and the fifth starter, Camren Sullivan, finished with seven.
“I could start any of these guys, honestly,” Coomer said. “We played 10, and I feel good playing 12. Each kid’s learning what they can do and can’t do and what their strengths are, and they’re starting to figure out their roles.”
Lapel shot just a tad under 50% (27-of-56) and made nine of 14 in the second quarter, when it battled back from a 29-22 deficit and made a 14-3 run.
The junior varsity game went to Hamilton Heights 58-45, despite 26 points by Lapel’s Brayden Barnett.
Lapel, which has dropped three in a row, hosts Greenfield-Central on Saturday.
