ALEXANDRIA — Lapel’s Carson Huber led his team in scoring, but it was his ability to withstand the often frantic pressure that turned the tide for the Bulldogs.
Lapel (8-5) survived a 33-point fourth quarter by Anderson (1-11) to secure third place in the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament with a 74-70 victory Friday.
“You can’t win very many games with 29 turnovers,” said Lapel coach Jimmie Howell. “But, for the most part, I thought we played pretty well. I thought out of the 96 minutes we played in the tournament, we played about 80 of those well.”
Lapel had six turnovers combined in the first and third quarters which, not coincidentally, were the ones where Huber was on the floor the highest percentage of the time. But he was in foul trouble two different times in the second and fourth periods, and the Bulldogs had 23 of their 29 miscues.
“It was my fault for getting into foul trouble,” said Huber. “I have to avoid that. But my teammates kept the lead while I was out.”
Yes, but just barely. The Tribe trailed 52-37 after three quarters, but the lead was sliced to 65-60 when Davyeon Turner drilled a 3-pointer as part of his remarkable 18-point final quarter.
Huber was able to return and steady the ship down the stretch.
“I try to just make one move and go,” he said. “If they trap me, I just look for the open man. There’s also usually a player open behind me that I can pass to if I need it.”
Huber secured the victory in another way as well. In the fourth quarter, he hit all eight of his free-throw attempts, including two with 13.5 seconds left for a 74-68 lead that was enough to prevent an AHS winning rally.
“I try to get up shots every day during the summer, and we work on free throws at every practice,” said Huber. “I just try to stay calm and not get caught up in the excitement of the moment.”
Kolby Bullard had 16 points at halftime for Lapel to help forge at 34-24. He finished with 19. Noah Frazier saved his best offense for the final quarter when he scored 11 points without missing a shot. Cole Alexander scored seven points, missing just one free throw.
“I thought Cole and Noah played the best games of their careers tonight,” said Howell.
Lapel had a resounding advantage on the boards, winning that battle 33-20. Bryce Carpenter paved the way with seven boards while Huber and Bullard had five apiece.
Anderson had plenty of heroes as well.
Turner finished with 26 points, missing just seven field goals. Terelle Wills was next with 14 points, and his five rebounds were a team high. Marcus Armstrong, who netted nine 3-pointers in Wednesday’s semifinal game, missed all five of his long-range shots in this game but still had 11 points off the bench.
The Indians connected on just three of 16 3-points shots, but they still had 28 field goals compared to 24 for Lapel. Anderson’s 11 turnovers in the middle two quarters slowed the effort.
The Indians were coached by Norman Anderson, who was filling in for head coach Mike Elliot, who missed the game due to his ejection from Wednesday’s contest.
Anderson will host Lafayette Jeff on Friday. It was only the third time in school history the Bulldogs have defeated Anderson twice in the same season. Lapel will visit Hamilton Heights next Friday.
