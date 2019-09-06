LAPEL – It was far from an artistic success, but Lapel kept its football record spotless Friday night with a 20-15 victory against North Decatur.
The visiting Chargers, a perennial contender in Class 1A, made things interesting in the final minutes, scoring nine points in the span of 51 seconds.
But big plays by defensive lineman Jarod Roundtree and reserve running back Quentin Norrick allowed the Bulldogs (3-0) to hold on.
“North Decatur, hat’s off to them,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “I thought they played really well. We played well enough to win. I thought the defense played really well.”
It was an odd contest that saw the home team hold the ball just four times in the second half – including a final series when quarterback Cole Alexander simply took a knee twice to run out the clock.
Much of the absurdity centered around North Decatur’s offense in the final period.
The Chargers (2-1) took 6 minutes, 58 seconds off the clock to march 50 yards on 13 plays while trailing by two scores late in the final period.
The drive started at North Decatur’s own 39-yard line and reached the Bulldogs’ 5 before settling at fourth-and-goal from the 11-yard line with 3:51 to play.
That’s when Roundtree blitzed through the middle of the Chargers’ offensive line and wrapped up quarterback Alex Stirn as he threw wildly incomplete to give the ball back to Lapel.
That looked like it would end the game.
But the Bulldogs lost a yard on their first two plays from scrimmage, and Alexander was sacked in the end zone for a safety to give North Decatur new life with 1:56 remaining.
Trailing 20-8, Logan Koehne returned the kickoff to Lapel’s 43-yard line, and the Chargers needed just three plays to find the end zone.
Stirn hit freshman Carson Parmer in the corner on the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass, and the extra point cut the deficit to five points with 1:05 left.
North Decatur attempted an onside kick, but Norrick fell on it to seal the win.
“This was by far the best team we’ve faced this season, and that’s no disrespect to Elwood or Frankton,” Miller said. “North Decatur is a well-coached football team.”
The game began as the offensive shootout it was expected to be.
Alexander – who finished 12-of-17 passing for 130 yards and one touchdown and added 42 yards and two more scores on 12 rushes – marched the Bulldogs 60 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown on the opening drive.
The scoring play was a 22-yard strike to Tanner Mroz, who had nine catches for 101 yards overall.
North Decatur answered with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stirn to Alex Byrd. The extra point was blocked, and the Bulldogs led 7-6 with 4:14 left in the opening quarter.
The defenses took over from there before Alexander made a spectacular play just before halftime. Twisting away from several would-be tacklers, he escaped the pocket and dove in for a 14-yard touchdown that gave Lapel a 14-6 lead with 29 seconds remaining in the first half.
After the defense again held to open the third quarter, Josiah Scott led an eight-play, 61-yard march that didn’t include a single pass. Scott’s 36-yard run to the 2-yard line set up Alexander’s 1-yard scoring plunge on third-and-goal, and Lapel appeared to be in control at 20-6 with 4:08 to play in the third quarter.
Scott finished with 88 yards on 11 carries, but the Bulldogs managed just 276 total yards and only 61 in the second half.
Alexander attempted just two passes after being named homecoming king at halftime and completed one for nine yards.
“Offensively, we can’t get all the parts clicking right now,” Miller said. “Josiah ran it well. Cole saved us on a few plays doing what Cole does. But we’ve gotta be able to throw the ball better than we’re doing it right now.”
Miller said it’s not one area causing problems in the passing game. Rather all the parts aren’t working together as they should.
North Decatur’s passing game was a bit more in sync.
Stirn finished 17-of-27 for 201 yards and two scores. Koehne hauled in a team-high six passes for 78 yards.
But the Chargers could get nothing going on the ground. They finished with just 69 rushing yards and averaged 2.3 yards per carry.
That’s a stat Lapel would love to carry over to next week’s showdown with rival Shenandoah.
The Raiders have won the last two regular-season meetings, while the Bulldogs have bounced back each year with a victory in the sectional championship game.
With postseason realignment separating the schools in sectional play this year, next week’s game is likely to be the only meeting this time around.
While Shenandoah (1-2) has suffered through some unexpected personnel changes in the early season, Miller expects the usual opposition.
“They’ve had some challenges this year,” Miller said. “But they’re still Shenandoah. They haven’t forgotten how to play football.”
