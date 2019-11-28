LAPEL — While Lapel wrapped up its football season over a month ago, the Bulldogs are still feeling the lasting effects on the court. Injury on the gridiron has left two of Lapel’s big men benched, putting the Bulldogs in an interesting situation.
“We have some guys injured off of football, so we don’t have much post play right now,” Lapel coach Jimmie Howell said. “Gage White, who is 6-feet-5-inches and 200 pounds, and Cole Alexander, who is 6-foot-2-inches and 205 pounds, are both out. We’re mostly playing perimeter right now, and we’re moving the ball pretty well.”
Alexander was the Bulldogs’ second-leading rebounder last season, picking up four per game, and White closely followed with two rebounds per game. As Alexander and Luke Richardson, who has now graduated, made up the bulk of the team rebounding, Howell said play inside the paint has been a concern in the preseason.
“There are two things you need to do in the game of basketball — defend and rebound,” Howell said. “If you can do those two things, you can compete against a lot of teams. We’ve been getting better, but we have a long way to go rebounding that ball.”
While there are some uncertainties inside the arc, outside the Bulldogs are looking to use their long-range shooting as an advantage. Lapel will be returning its second-leading scorer in senior Carson Huber. The point guard averaged 10 points per game last year.
The Bulldogs weren’t afraid to shoot the ball from deep last season as they attempted 457 shots from beyond the arc, knocking down 37% of attempts from 3-point range. Howell said this season the team is going to be even stronger in that facet of the game.
“This season we have more perimeter players that can shoot the ball and defend,” Howell said. “I think we’re probably going to be deeper than any time I’ve had here.”
The Bulldogs start the season with a challenging schedule, taking on Anderson, Frankton, Pendleton Heights and Wapahani in the first three weeks. Lapel went 2-4 against those four teams last season. Lapel will also close out its first half of the season hosting Lafayette Jefferson, another Class 4A school alongside Anderson.
“I think our schedule makes us stand out,” Howell said. “I don’t think any of our opponents play the schedule we play. We hope that will get us going tournament time and will enable us to improve more and more.”
As Lapel plans on locking down from 3 this season, there is still an adjustment needed to be made inside the paint. Howell said it will be a struggle early to find that consistency inside the paint, as there will be a lot of reliance on the perimeter. He hopes there will be some growth as his team gets deeper into the season.
“You can’t win consistently from 3-point range,” Howell said. “There will be some game where we hit a lot of 3s, but the name of the game is getting the ball on the block. Not just scoring on the block, but that opens up the perimeter and gets us to the free-throw line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.