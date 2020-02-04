LAPEL — Lapel has that “look” in its eyes, and it paid off in a first-round girls basketball sectional win Tuesday night.
Lapel had three players score in double figures and held Elwood to just over 20 percent field goal shooting in a 64-33 win. The Bulldogs will play in Friday’s first semifinal against Wapahani.
“They are prepared for the sectional,” said Lapel coach Zach Newby. “They are confident in what they do. They don’t care what name is on the (opponent’s) jersey. They have a look in their eyes that I’ve haven’t seen in the six years I’ve been with this program.”
Makynlee Taylor had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Delany Peoples added a game-high 15 points, and Morgan Knepp hit every 2-point shot she attempted in scoring 10 points.
Lapel hit 23-of-51 from the field, which was much better than Elwood’s 10-of-49.
“I think we rushed some close shots,” said Newby. “We were getting hit inside, and when you’re getting hit, you try to rush the next shot before you get hit. But we’re more focused on our defense than our offense any way.”
The Panthers were a bit easier to defend in the first half due to two starters, Jaleigh Crawford and Olivia Shannon, sitting out the first 16 minutes.
“We had some team rules that we had to clean up,” said Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer. “It would have been a monumental task anyway. Lapel is a very good team.”
So Elwood lost Crawford’s averages of 18 points and 14 rebounds. She also plays the top of Elwood’s zone and makes passes by the guards a bit more hazardous. She still managed to lead the Panthers in scoring with 13 points.
Crawford scored eight in the fourth quarter, and Courtney Todd hit all six of her free throws in that period as the Panthers scored 18 points in the last eight minutes after scoring just 15 in the first 24 minutes.
“We’ve got to make shots,” said Brunnemer. “We’d like to slow it down against them, but we can’t make that many passes or we’ll turn the ball over.”
Elwood had 14 miscues.
Still Brunnemer is pleased with the progress the team has made during the season. He will be saying goodbye to five seniors.
“I wish I’d had them for four years,” said the second-year coach. “This team could flip that record (6-18) next year, who knows? We just need to work a little bit before next season. Not too many teams have a player like Jaleigh, and a lot of teams graduate a lot of players.”
The Bulldogs now look toward the Raiders, a team they defeated 53-42 last week.
“It’s nice in that we know what they want to do,” said Newby. “We’ve got a couple of days to prepare. We’ll put together a game plan. The players are focused on the sectional. They are on a mission.”
