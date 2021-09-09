ELWOOD — With the best record in its round-robin pool, Lapel expected to claim a No. 1 seed as the Madison County Tournament commenced Thursday night.
It wasn’t quite a formality, but the Bulldogs did sweep past Anderson and Elwood, with the host Panthers taking Lapel to three sets.
Lapel got by the pesky Panthers 18-25, 25-10, 15-8, after topping Anderson 25-8, 25-17, and the Bulldogs extended their win streak to four.
The Bulldogs (7-2) ran into an Elwood squad that became fired up after it went down 4-0 in the first set, thanks in large part to middle hitter Jaleigh Crawford.
Crawford led the charge with five kills in the opening set, four coming after the Panthers went ahead 12-11. Elwood extended it to 15-11 and stayed ahead in the set.
But the Panthers (6-7) were felled in Set 2 by a combination of numerous unforced errors as well as four kills by Crawford’s counterpart, Ashylnn Allman.
Lapel led wire-to-wire in the final set, despite three more kills by Crawford (she finished with 11). Allman had nine.
“All the credit to Elwood. They played tough for sure,” Lapel coach Hilary Eppert said. “We played some great defense, and ball control-wise, we played pretty good.”
Lapel opened up against Anderson, which like Elwood played its heart out but wasn’t quite at the Bulldogs’ level.
The Bulldogs finished the first set with a 6-0 run, then in the final set the Indians got to within 11-9 before Tatum Harper served three aces and Emma Anderson had four kills to help close the match out.
“The county brings out the best in every team, so we had to figure out what we needed to do in the second and third sets against Elwood, and we did that,” Eppert said. “We definitely stepped up our game and made better plays and blocked a little more and that kind of thing.”
Lapel meets Frankton on Saturday in a quarterfinal at Elwood, with Class 4A 13th-ranked Pendleton Heights (17-2) lurking in the next round.
The first match went to Elwood over Anderson 25-16, 21-25, 15-13, as the Panthers snapped a three-match skid.
Crawford delivered 11 kills and scored what proved to be the winning point, breaking a 13-all tie. She also had a 10-point service run (four aces) late in the first set.
Anderson (0-6) in Set 2 got three blocks and a kill from Malena Higgins. The Indians were in front the whole way, except for a 20-19 Elwood lead and ties at 19 and 20.
Elwood gets Alexandria in a quarterfinal battle of two seeds in their respective pools Saturday, while Anderson plays Liberty Christian in a 9 a.m. play-in match.
