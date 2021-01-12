LAPEL — Lapel put up 27 points in the first quarter and was never threatened in a 77-21 girls basketball victory over Elwood on Tuesday night.
The Panthers were actually down several regulars when the game started and three by game’s end. The biggest loss was junior Jaleigh Crawford, who scored 49 points in the seventh-place game of the Madison County tournament. She sprained her ankle and is hopeful of being back for Friday’s game.
Katie Morris is also out with an injury, and Kenzie Cornwell missed the first half due to missing a pair of games for a softball tournament, according to interim coach Dakin Updegraff.
Over the first eight minutes, Lapel used a full-court press, forcing 15 turnovers and limiting Elwood to three field-goal attempts. The Bulldogs didn’t use that press the rest of the game but still wanted to play hard and play well. They only partially succeeded, according to Lapel coach Zach Newby.
“We wanted them to come in and focus on both ends of the court,” he said. “We saw flashes of that, but we didn’t do it all the time. Once we got a big lead, some things didn’t become as important. We won’t be a championship team until we can value all of the things we need to do throughout the entire game.”
The Bulldogs won the second quartet 19-7, but weren’t as dominant.
“I told them at halftime, it wasn’t good enough for me, and it shouldn’t be good enough for them,” Newby said.
The message must have gotten through as Lapel outscored Elwood 16-0 in the third quarter and allowed only six shots. The final period was 15-12 in favor of the home team as Lapel used its second five varsity and some junior varsity players.
“I told them at the start of the fourth quarter that we were facing some JV players, and so we would be more at the same level as them,” said Updegraff. “I thought we played pretty well. We hit our free throws (8-of-11) better than we had been. I think we were around 48% for the season.”
Lapel put four players in double figures for scoring topped by Ashlynn Allman with 16 points to go with her 10 rebounds. Lily Daniels was next with 15 points. Deannaya Haseman had 11 points, and freshman Rosemary Likens scored 10 off the bench.
The Bulldogs won the rebound battle 43-28 with Allman getting 10. Hannah McCleery led the Panthers with six boards.
Two of the Panthers scored all but four of the team’s points. Olivia Shannon scored nine points. Riley Sullivan, who scored eight, hit both of her field goal attempts and all four of her free throws.
“I was really proud of our effort,” said Updegraff. “Hopefully, we will get some players back soon and that will help.”
Elwood (4-10) is at home Wednesday against Tri Central.
Lapel (9-9) is at Shenandoah on Thursday.
“Shenandoah is really good,” said Newby. “They have two of the best players in the area. If we can hit our outside shots against their zone, we can be competitive.”
