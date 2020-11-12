LAPEL — The Lapel girls basketball team had a rough first eight minutes but shook that off quickly and went on to a resounding 64-26 win over the Scecina Crusaders on Thursday night.
The opening quarter wasn’t catastrophic, but the Bulldogs were up just 16-12 because they had eight turnovers and didn’t perform defensively as they had practiced for this now 0-2 foe.
“We knew their point guard (diminutive Olivia Smith) was quick,” said Lapel coach Zach Newby. “I saw that on film. But she doesn’t shoot 3s, so we wanted to defend her inside the 3-point line. We’ve got a lot of girls who are aggressive. But that’s not always the best play. When we corrected that, we were able to stop them.”
The Crusaders only scored two more points the rest of the game than they did in the first period.
“We wanted to pass the ball until we had an open jump shot we liked or the defense broke down,” said Newby. “But in that first quarter, we were trying to create something.”
What they created in the next two quarters was a much more efficient attack. Only 7-of-24 shooting from 3-point range kept it from being even more lopsided.
“We’ve got good shooters,” said Newby. “We had four different people who hit threes and Makayla (McDole) had three.”
McDole was a treasure in the first half, scoring 12 points and gathering in half that many rebounds. She finished the contest with 14 points and seven boards.
“She carried us in the first half,” said Newby.
Lily Daniels had 10 points in the first half and put in eight more in the second for a game-high 18 and also had a game-high eight rebounds.
“For Lily, the game just comes easy,” said Newby. “The 3-pointers will come and go, but she does so many things well.”
Chloe Tucker scored 12 points, hitting half of her shots. Ashlynn Allman added eight points, missing only two shots.
Lapel forced five or more turnovers from Scecina in each of the final three quarters and ruled the boards to the tune of 48-28. Five players for the Bulldogs had five or more rebounds.
The Crusaders had two players share high-scoring honors, Smith and Maddie Martin with seven apiece.
Lapel doesn’t play again until a scheduled home game against Northeastern on Tuesday.
“We know we have some time to prepare for them,” said Newby when asked about the uncertainty of upcoming games due to virus-related issues. “We just try to prepare as normal. I am sure we will lose some games when someone has to postpone or we could lose players due to the (COVID) virus due to exposure and tracing. If it has effected the girls they haven’t said anything about it yet.”
