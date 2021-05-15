LAPEL -- Shenandoah softball starter Kaylin Nolen was breezing along Saturday at Lapel, getting three called third strikes and then three outs in as many batters in the first two innings.
But the effects of an injury Nolen has been dealing with became evident, and the Raiders were no longer in the driver's seat.
The Bulldogs had the bases loaded in the third, and the bags were cleared as the result of three consecutive wild pitches. That was sufficient for Lapel, which went on to an 8-0 win.
Nolen's counterpart, freshman Krystin Davis, benefited from the unlikely support and earned her fourth shutout. She went the distance, scattered five hits and struck our four.
"I thought she did a good job of getting ahead of counts," Lapel coach Scott Rich said. "There were a lot of foul balls hit and a lot of long at-bats with strings of foul balls, but I think she threw really well."
Davis also blanked Anderson on Wednesday, 13-0 in five innings.
Lapel (12-10) opened the third with singles by Avery Bailey and Hayley Granger. A one-out walk to Davis loaded the bases.
The next batter, Chloe Tucker, saw three straight pitches by Nolen reach the backstop fence. All three runners proceeded home, and with the Bulldogs now ahead 3-0, Tucker ended up being hit by a pitch and she took first base.
Nolen issued two more walks, and Shenandoah coach Alison Merritt made a change in favor of Brooklyn Brantlinger. Lapel scored twice more that inning, and the five runs were charged to Nolen.
"She's battling an injury, and it's to her back, and making adjustments, even though they're small adjustments, tend to be bigger because she had that back brace," Merritt said. "She's struggling a little bit with it, but it's a learning curve."
The Bulldogs added three in the sixth, with Lily Daniels getting an RBI single and Carpenter a two-run single.
Lapel had seven hits, two by Bailey (both in the third, when 11 batters went to the plate).
"Offensively, we could have done a little bit better being patient and hitting the ball harder than we did," Rich said. "We took advantage of the opportunities that we had."
Lapel prevailed without its top hitter, Ashlyn Allman (.431 average). She missed her second straight game, after sustaining an ankle injury Wednesday.
Shenandoah (11-12) dropped its third straight and also had ample chances, but two of those vanished with double plays and another with a sterling defensive play by the Bulldogs.
In the second, Kenedy Helms walked and was thrown out trying for second, after Elise Boyd was caught in a rundown between third and home. The next inning, Alyssa Allen grounded to third, where Kat Perry was forced out, and third baseman Daniels threw to second to put Starlight Forshey out.
Meg Stanley led off the sixth with a hit she was trying to stretch into a triple. Center fielder Carpenter threw to Makayla Smethers at second and Smethers relayed to Daniels at third, and the tag beat Stanley to the bag.
The Raiders left five on base, and two other runners were caught stealing.
Both teams play Monday, Lapel at home against Cardinal Ritter and Shenandoah at Cowan.
