LAPEL — When it plays next may be in doubt, but the Lapel girls basketball team knows it will face a familiar foe in the Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinal round.
Led by a career-high 15 points from junior point guard Kerith Renihan, the host Bulldogs routed Elwood 75-14 in the first round of IHSAA tournament play Tuesday evening.
The forecast for a winter storm to arrive in the coming days means Friday’s semifinal round could be postponed to Saturday evening with the championship game to be held Tuesday.
The outcome Tuesday was never in doubt as Lapel scored the first 15 points and — capped by a three-point play by Renihan — opened the game on a 35-2 run.
For Lapel coach Zach Newby, the game became a matter of avoiding embarrassing an outmanned opponent while also making sure his players stayed postseason sharp as they prepare for their semifinal matchup against Wapahani. The Bulldogs defeated the Raiders 45-31 in the Jan. 25 season finale.
“I’m never going to embarrass anybody. That’s never my goal,” he said. “Tonight, I wanted to come in and have the girls get some of those sectional jitters out and hit a couple shots.”
Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as Newby shuffled players in and out throughout the night. Ashlynn Allman recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Madelyn Poynter added 14 points. Nine Bulldogs scored, and 10 garnered at least one rebound.
“We got everyone in, and that’s what we wanted to do,” Newby said. “We had some lapses defensively, I thought.”
It was the third win over Elwood for Lapel (16-7) this season after the Bulldogs topped the Panthers 61-12 early in the campaign and 66-16 in the Madison County tournament.
The loss capped an 0-22 season for the Panthers, who were forced to play the bulk of their schedule with just six players. Despite the insurmountable odds they faced on a nightly basis, the players maintained a positive attitude and never gave up.
Tuesday was even tougher as freshman Macey Seibel was out due to illness, meaning five Panthers had to play all 32 minutes.
“It’s a major accomplishment. It’s outstanding,” Elwood coach Terry Detling said. “They could have said, ‘This isn’t worth it.’ The most important thing we were pushing, if we could get our six and keep our six healthy, it would be a major accomplishment.”
The players take pride in being able to stick together and complete the season, even amid a pandemic.
“I don’t think that a lot of people could have done what we did,” Elwood’s Hannah McCleery said. “I love these girls so much. I’m so glad they joined in, and I’m so proud of myself for sticking with it.
McCleery — the lone senior — led the Panthers with five points while Yzabelle Ramey grabbed five rebounds and Hayleigh Christian had four points and four rebounds. Detling said McCleery, who led the team at 10.6 points per game and was often the target of double-teams from the opposing defense, will be greatly missed next season.
“There have been a lot of improvements out of individuals, and for her to double her scoring average when other teams know she’s got the varsity experience … she’s had a heavy load,” Detling said. “She’s been a great team leader, I’m going to miss her, her experience and her IQ. She wanted the best for her team, even when things were tough on her.”
