INDIANAPOLIS - The toughest team sets the rules.
That's the mantra Butler head coach LaVall Jordan has been stressing to his team all season, especially after a loss at No. 11 Baylor on Tuesday where he felt like his 19th-ranked Bulldogs were tentative out of the gate.
But Saturday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Jordan's team got back to its gritty effort on the defensive end and cruised to its 10th victory with a 66-41 decision over Southern.
"There is a healthy amount of pride in the standard and playing Butler basketball consistently," Jordan said. "That doesn't mean perfect, but you can be consistent. Our leadership from peer-to-peer is at a high level. They hold each other accountable, they don't take it personal and they do it every day."
After holding Baylor to just 19 points on 7-of-29 shooting in the second half Tuesday, the Bulldogs (10-1) picked up right where they left off.
Southern (3-8) didn't score for the first 4:44 and had just three points until 9:21 remained in the first half.
Southern finished the first 20 minutes with just 16 points on 6-of-24 shooting as Butler built a 34-16 halftime lead.
Southern shot slightly better in the second half but never came closer than 15 points.
"We came out and set the tone early," junior guard Aaron Thompson said. "We pride ourselves on that on the defensive end, and today we did that. We did a good job of limiting them to one shot and cleaning up on the defensive end."
Butler entered Saturday's game ninth in the country in allowing 55.9 points a game, and that number dropped to 54.5, moving them up to fifth.
Southern came in into the game as one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, averaging more than 14 a contest. Butler held them to six.
"They do everything right and don't make many mistakes," Southern head coach Sean Woods said. "They keep things simple. They do two things very well -- they defend 3s, and they keep the ball out of the paint. They stay basic and fundamentally sound, and when you do that, you will always have a chance."
The defensive effort allowed the Bulldogs to overcome a somewhat off shooting night.
Leading scorer Kamar Baldwin was held to just two points, a career low, on 1-of-8 shooting, but five Bulldogs scored between eight and 12 points -- led by Bryce Golden with 12 points and three rebounds.
Former Pendleton Heights star Sean McDermott had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, and freshman Khalif Battle had 10 points.
"The beauty of this group is that everyone in our locker room has the potential to have that night," Jordan said. "Nobody cares who scores as long as we get a great shot for Butler. Everybody has to be ready for our moment, and that means you put in the time and work so when your time comes you are ready. They look for each other, they share the ball and they are connected."
Butler will have the week off for finals before facing Purdue in the ninth annual Crossroads Classic on Dec. 21.
The Bulldogs are 5-3 in the event, including 3-1 against Purdue.
