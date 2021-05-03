EDGEWOOD -- Despite missing its top golfer and another player from the varsity lineup, Lapel posted its best nine-hole total of the season to defeat Frankton 169-185.
The match was played in calm conditions on a wet layout at The Edge Golf Course Monday and featured two teams with young rosters.
The Bulldogs were missing top player Corbin Renihan, who went into quarantine on Saturday and most likely will miss Saturday’s Madison County Tournament.
That was no problem for a teammate with a sound-alike name, Corbyn Carroll, who carded a medalist 38, four shots clear of the next best score to aid in the victory.
“Corbin Renihan and Corbyn Carroll are the only ones on this team with any varsity experience,” said Ryan Jackson, Lapel's first-year coach. “This is our first home meet of the season, but this is our home course so we get to play it every day.”
For Carroll, everything was clicking on this day.
“I played really well all the way around today,” said Carroll. “I might have liked to be a little better off the tee. I really killed my first shot (on hole No. 2) and that just got me started well. That’s one of my top five all-time nine-hole rounds.”
Lapel was also supported by a pair of 43s from Grant Humerickhouse and Colin Vipperman. The fourth and final round that scored was Jacob Irwin’s 45. Clayton Baker posted a 50 and Tyler Lutz a 55.
The Eagles were paced by a pair of 42s from Mason Adams and Liam Baker.
“Adams and Baker have been playing really well lately for us,” said Frankton coach Jeff Bates. “This was Liam’s personal best.”
Kelby LaPierre had a 48. The rest of the varsity each notched a 53; Michael Armington, Carson Ward and Christian Knauer.
“Other than Kelby, the rest of the players are all new to the varsity,” said Bates. "They played okay today. They’ve all got some growing to do. This is an enjoyable group to coach. They have good chemistry.”
The Eagles play again on Wednesday when they host Pendleton Heights.
The Bulldogs have a team tendency that is a positive, but it can also, at times have a drawback.
“We hit the ball long,” said Jackson. “Unfortunately, we don’t always hit it straight.”
Lapel is 3-2 on the season and will visit Hamilton Heights on Wednesday. The County is looming large and their goal hasn’t changed.
“I think we have a shot at winning it,” said Jackson. “Even without Renihan, we’re going there with the idea that we can win it. They won it two years ago and I think maybe the year before that too.”
Carroll won Madison County medalist honors in a playoff in 2019.
