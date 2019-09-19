PENDLETON — Lapel’s Corbin Renihan and Pendleton Heights’ Parker Hammons went baseline to baseline for more than 90 minutes, much of that time knowing the fate of the match hung in the balance.
It was Renihan who prevailed 7-6 (6-3), 6-3 to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 triumph Thursday night.
By the time the long first set was finished, the last of the other four matches was just finishing. Both players knew what was at stake in the outcome of their match.
“I tried not to let it affect me,” said Renihan. “I realized it, but I just tried to focus on each point.”
It appeared he was doing just fine in that regard as the second set moved along. The Lapel sophomore forged a 4-1 lead. Hammons battled back into it, holding serve and then breaking serve to pull within 4-3.
But Renihan regained his form.
“My first serve was pretty good tonight,” said Renihan.
He drove that point home by closing out the match with a pair of aces.
Renihan injured his knee Tuesday in a match and had to sit out Wednesday’s competition.
“His knee buckled,” said Lapel coach Justin Coomer. “He wanted to play on Wednesday, but I told him to rest it. He said he wanted to play (Thursday), and the trainer said he was OK. He is athletic minded, and I liked his chances of playing through it.”
“It really only bothered me when I straightened it out,” said Renihan. “I just kept ice on it the past two days.”
“Parker has been working hard on what shots to hit when,” said PH coach Royce Hammel. “He played well today, but sometimes he just plays himself out of points. He needs to maximize his strengths, which are his power and his speed.”
That point at No. 3 singles wouldn’t have mattered as much had the Bulldogs not won the other two singles matches as well.
Jesse McCurdy, Lapel’s lone senior, defeated Caleb King 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, and freshman Isaac Bair stopped PH’s Zachary Nelson 6-3, 6-1.
“Of course, Jesse did what Jesse does,” said Coomer. “But Isaac at No.2 never faltered. He has played a lot of doubles, but he came through big today.”
The Arabians had little trouble scoring two points with strong showings in the doubles matches.
At No. 1, Kaleb Alumbaugh and Jackson McKinney were sharp in a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over the pairing of Nick Thalls and Trevor Whaley. The other Arabians duo, Nick Vetor and Evan Bobb, were nearly as impressive, winning 6-2, 6-2 against Eli Evelo and Cam Gooding.
“Going in, our doubles teams have been playing with a lot of confidence,” said Hammel. “At No. 2 doubles, we have a loose cannon sometimes, but they also played well.”
Lapel ends a long week that included some long road trips. The team will rest up until a Monday match against No. 10 Westfield. The schedule doesn’t get too kind for the Arabians either as they travel to New Castle on Tuesday and host Delta on Wednesday.
