ANDERSON -- Lapel pulled away from a 16-16 deadlock in Set 1 and rolled on to a three-set volleyball victory over Liberty Christian on Tuesday night.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-12, 25-11.
Lapel coach Hilary Eppert gave a lot of credit to the Lions for that first competitive set: “They were returning serve well. They dug a lot of balls. They played well. Give them credit.”
The Bulldogs roared out of the gate 5-0 in that opener as freshman middle hitter Elizabeth Stern had a trio of kills. The Lions also trailed 9-3 on an ace by Lapel’s Emma Jackley.
Liberty Christian fought back to trail just 16-13, even after a Bulldog kill by Ashlynn Allman. The Lions’ Kaitlyn Smith provided a block, and then good team defense helped force a pair of hitting errors by the visitors, and it was tied 16-16.
Freshman Maryn Landis provided a kill to stop Liberty’s momentum and trigger a 9-2 run to close out the first set. Allman had a tip and a kill in that stretch, and Gwyn Fisher had a pair of kills.
For the first half of the second set, it appeared the Lions would once again hang with the Bulldogs. Smith had a couple of kills, and after a Lapel hitting error, the score was 10-10.
A service error by the home team triggered a 4-0 run. Allman and Emma Anderson had kills, and Avery Bailey aced a serve. From 14-11, Lapel scored the next five points for some breathing room. Allman had a block and Jackley two aces. Lapel then went from 19-12 and closed out the match with Anderson serving two aces and Allman getting two kills.
“We made some adjustments,” said Eppert. “We served more aggressively, and we found some seams.”
“In Game 1, I was very pleased,” said Liberty coach Mike Carey. “We were moving, and we had a great attitude. In the second, we made a few mistakes and it just kind of steamrolled. That happens sometimes with young players.”
The third set was all Lapel. The Bulldogs scored 16 of the first 19 points. Allman had three kills and Madi Carpenter three aces. The Lions never got close enough to bother the Bulldogs the rest of the match.
One of the things the Bulldogs did well most of the evening was get good passing from hitters. When the Lions hit the ball short or Lapel got hands on hits at the net, those Bulldogs hitters reacted quickly with a good pass to the setter (Jackley), who quickly set up a kill.
“We talk a lot about first-ball contact,” said Eppert. “We were good in that area tonight.”
She believes her team is in a good place at this point in the season: “We will find out next week. We’ve got Park Tudor and Knightstown.”
The Bulldogs will also get a boost from having junior Lexi Anderson return sometime next week.
Carey was equally pleased with his team, which starts four freshmen.
“I like what I am seeing,” he said. “The girls are working hard, and they want to play better. We’re getting there. This is the most freshmen I’ve ever coached on the varsity in any sport.”
The opponents don’t get any easier next week for the Lions, who have matches against Frankton and Daleville.
