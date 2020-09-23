MIDDLETOWN — Lapel will be prohibitive sectional favorites, and Shenandoah is in a winnable bracket as well when the boys tennis postseason begins next week. Wednesday, the teams faced off in what both coaches described as a challenging match to get prepared for the tournament.
The Bulldogs got convincing wins at the top of the matchup, then battled to take two of the remaining three matches for a 4-1 victory at Shenandoah, the regular-season finale for the Raiders.
The youngest Bulldog on the court put the first point on the board for Lapel.
Freshman No. 1 singles player Jacob Erwin put away Raiders senior Lance Holdren in surprisingly quick fashion by a 6-1, 6-1 score.
Lapel coach Justin Coomer has marveled at the way the youngster has navigated through the challenges and early season bumps in playing every opponent’s best player and has grown into the role as the team’s top singles player.
“The last couple weeks, he’s really played well,” Coomer said. “He played a couple tough kids early. He’s staying mentally tough, even when times are tough. He’s just really consistent and has put it together the last couple weeks.”
Consistency was the key for Erwin against Holdren. His strategy heading into the match — and going forward into the postseason — was to keep the ball in play and minimize his own errors. It was a strategy that worked to perfection.
“Today, I was just keeping the ball in, breaking the points down and waiting for the right time,” Erwin said. “I want to probably keep doing the same thing, just be patient and try to keep my serve in so I don’t give any points away.”
Moments later, Lapel took a 2-0 lead when juniors Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair paired for a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles over Stephen Myers and Calyb Toffolo. Renihan and Bair controlled the service game on both sides of the net in picking up the win.
“If they’re both serving well, even if one of them is serving well, they’re going to be OK,” Coomer said. “They’re good friends, they’re athletic and can run around and make plays, but if they’re making shots too, they’re pretty tough to beat.”
Junior Clay Conner halved the Lapel lead with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles for Shenandoah over Cam Gooding. The only drama in the match was the opening point, which featured nine deuces.
“He seemed like he didn’t have much patience in the beginning, but then he got the patience and the confidence going,” Shenandoah coach John Rhodes said. “He’s got 23 or 24 (love sets) which is just an ungodly number of loves. He’s been playing really well.”
Isaac Bair won a hotly contested No. 2 singles match for Lapel, 6-4, 6-3 over Shenandoah senior Luke Waggener, and Ian Bailey and Grant Humerickhouse wrapped up the fourth and final point at No. 2 doubles with a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 three-set win over Landen Mathes and Will Jennings.
For Lapel, gunning for its eighth straight Anderson sectional championship, late-season matches against quality opponents like Tuesday’s loss to Hamilton Heights, Shenandoah and next week’s Madison County rematch with Madison-Grant are just what Coomer’s team needs to stay focused.
“As much as I hate to lose, last night was a tournament test match, and so was this one,” Coomer said. “Madison-Grant will be for sure.”
The Raiders will play in the New Castle sectional and will be challenged by the Trojans as well as a Knightstown team they have already seen twice and split the two meetings.
“This was a great match,” Rhodes said. “Coach Coomer and these guys showed up to win. They wanted it. They wanted every bit of it.”
