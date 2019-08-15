ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria's girls learned Thursday that golf doesn't always work out the way they would like it to.
Though playing on familiar ground at Yule Golf Club, the Tigers not only ran into a solid Eastbrook team, but they and the course weren't on the same wavelength.
The Tigers shot a season-high 211 to 182 for Eastbrook, and that was 12 strokes more than what they recorded Monday at Yule against Frankton and Wes-Del.
After an impressive win at Elwood last week, Alexandria has fallen short against each of its three subsequent opponents, including Monday's three-way match.
"They made some mistakes, but they had some good holes too," Alexandria coach Bruce Johnson said. "It was one of those days where they got down a little bit, and it was hard to get back up. Plus, they played against a good team."
The four-deep Tigers saw both scores in the 40s elude them, as well as pars on all but two occasions.
Junior Gracyn Hosier, playing at the No. 3 spot, was the low Tiger with a 50. Her best hole was par on the par-3 second.
No. 1 Kelsey Rhoades, also a junior, shot 51 and sophomore No. 2 Chloe Cuneo had a 52, including a par on 7. Sophomore Emma Howe came in at 58.
Sophomore Jordyn Rordin missed the match, as she was out of school.
"The score wasn't that bad compared to what they had been playing, so I'm not disappointed in that area," Johnson said. "It's just a few shots here and there, and we're right back where we should be."
The Tigers had an off day even considering Yule's short distance for the girls tees on the front nine, about 2,300 yards. Johnson said an ideal length is in the 2,800 range.
"They missed a few shots and it kinds of reflects on how they're going to play," Johnson said. "They need to get more confidence with what they're doing, but they're working on that."
Yule was no problem for Central Indiana Conference rival Eastbrook, whose Andrea Spurlock and Allyssa McKinney were co-medalists. Both shot 44
Alexandria, which opened its season at Elwood Links, returns Saturday for the Elwood Invitational and will play there again Aug. 24 in the Madison County Tournament and Aug. 31 in the CIC meet. Saturday is the first 18-hole event of the year for the Tigers.
"They're familiar with that course," Johnson said. "They played very well the first time they played it (the Tigers shot 195 in the Elwood dual). They'll be fine."
