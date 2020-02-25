INDIANAPOLIS – It would be natural if Joe Burrow’s head was still spinning a little bit.
National championship offensive MVP. Heisman Trophy. NCAA passing records. Presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick.
It’s been a heck of a ride for the former Ohio State Buckeye who led LSU to a college football title just 43 days ago.
“What a crazy six to eight months,” Burrow said. “A lot of work went in by coaches, players, everybody to get us where we ended up.”
Burrow met with media Tuesday at the Indianapolis Convention Center as part of the NFL Scouting Combine. With by far the largest crowd of the day gathered around him, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound Burrow looked as calm and collected at the podium as he did standing in the pocket all season for the Tigers.
“Confidence starts with preparation, and I’m very confident in how I prepare,” Burrow said, talking about his football routine though he might as well have been discussing this week as well. “There are going to be ups and downs. I’ve just got to stay steady out there. I feel I prepare myself better than anyone else.”
Burrow has approached each week the same way since he first picked up a football: by talking to people and devising a game plan. Those are skills he can bring to whichever team picks him April 23 when the NFL Draft opens in Las Vegas.
Everyone standing near Burrow expects the Cincinnati Bengals to be that team. With the top overall pick, the Bengals appear ready to move on from Andy Dalton and select a new face of the franchise.
He’s got the resume. Burrow threw 60 touchdown passes and accumulated a 202.0 QB rating – both NCAA records. He competed 76.3 percent of his passes, which is adjusted to 82.5 when taking in account drops and throwaways.
And even though he’s not throwing this week – instead waiting for LSU’s Pro Day – anyone who has watched Burrow play knows he’s got an NFL arm.
“I’m not going to be presumptive about what (Cincinnati) will do (in terms of drafting No. 1 overall),” Burrow said. “It’s a process. The Combine is a process, and the draft is a process.”
Burrow played high school football in Athens, a southeast Ohio college town. He spent a redshirt year and two seasons playing at Ohio State, appearing in 10 games as a backup.
After transferring to LSU, he had an OK junior year then exploded onto the scene in 2019.
The Tigers went 15-0, culminating in a national championship win over Clemson. By the time he held the Heisman Trophy, Burrow was already everyone’s No. 1. He appreciates the praise but refuses to speculate beyond: “Of course, I want to be the top pick.”
He’s not sure how that led to the rumor he doesn’t want to play for the Bengals, something he feels he’s never expressed.
“I’m not going to not play,” he said. “Whoever picks me, that’s where I’ll play. … I’ll try to be the best player I can be with whoever drafts me.”
And growing up a two-hour drive from Paul Brown Stadium has its benefits, too.
“I can go home for dinner whenever I want to,” he said. “Not many pro ballplayers can say that.”
Burrow also has dealt with media criticism this week about his hands, which measured at 9 inches and would be the smallest of any quarterback taken first overall – by a whopping quarter inch.
“It’s not a glaring issue on film with turnovers, and I didn’t have a lot of fumbles,” he said.
Burrow puts more stock in his physical and mental skills. The first is evident on the field. The second is something he continues to work on, specifically dealing with the speed of the NFL game and more complex defenses.
For that, he’s gotten help from one of the most famous NFL families.
“I’ve talked to Peyton Manning a few times,” he said. “Archie and Cooper, too. If a family like that reaches out, I will take a lot of notes.”
So, forgive Burrow for taking it easy this week and not working out with the rest of the quarterbacks. From the start of camp to the championship game lasted six months, including 15 games. He earned a little time off and a chance to perform on his own schedule.
He also wants to ensure he puts his best foot forward so if his name is called first by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, his friends back home can all wear his Bengals jersey with pride.
“If it works out with the Bengals,” he said, “let’s just say they would be very excited.”
They might even invite him home for dinner.
