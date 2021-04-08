ANDERSON -- Anderson University baseball standout Tyler Burton has been selected to the D3Baseball.com Team of the Week, which was announced Tuesday.
In three games, Burton went 7-for-10 with three walks, three doubles, three RBI, five runs and three stolen bases. Burton posted a .700 batting average, .769 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage for the week.
Last week, Anderson (13-8) outlasted Defiance (4-16) with a 13-12 victory in 10 innings Wednesday. Transylvania University (12-6) then swept the Ravens on Saturday. The Pioneers took a 16-1 victory in seven innings during Game 1 and then hung onto an 11-10 win in Game 2.
Burton reached base in each of his six plate appearances against Defiance, going 4-for-4 with two walks, three RBI and three stolen bases. During Game 1 against Transylvania, Burton finished 1-for-2. Burton then went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs in Game 2.
Anderson takes on Rose-Hulman (10-8) in an HCAC doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m. at Don Brandon Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.