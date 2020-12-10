FRANKTON — Opportunities to compete is the overriding theme for athletes this winter.
After Frankton’s wrestling team defeated Tipton on Tuesday with just a handful of matches, the Eagles got a better measure of themselves as they hosted Noblesville on Thursday in the latest meet during a busy two-week period for coach Courtney Duncan and company.
And even in a 42-22 loss to the Millers at the Eagles Nest, Duncan felt there were plenty of battles within the match that went well.
“We were happy that everybody got a match, even some of our JV kids that hadn’t gotten on the mat,” Duncan said. “We matched up well, and that was the whole purpose of picking up Noblesville. We know they’re a big school and bring good numbers.”
The Millers scored the first 24 points. Gavin King opened with a pin of Braedy Martin at the 38.1-second mark of the first period at 182 pounds and, following a win by forfeit at 195, Jacob Long pinned Frankton’s Wyatt Smith at 220 in 32 seconds.
After Ben Decker won by forfeit at 285 pounds and a double-forfeits at 106 and 113, the Eagles scored their first points as Huston Ellingwood took a forfeit win at 120 pounds.
That was the end of the uncontested matches, and one of the best battles of the night followed at 126 pounds.
Carson Ward trailed Reis Darlington throughout, including by a 12-4 margin after the second period and 14-4 during the third. But Ward battled to the end, closing the final gap to 14-8 as Darlington took the decision.
“I thought, all in all, the guys that did wrestle, we wrestled really well with a lot of heart,” Duncan said. “A match that sticks out to me was Carson Ward at 126. He’s a sophomore. We got beat, but it came out as a win because he wrestled hard for six minutes with a chance to win that match.”
The Eagles won the next two matches by fall as Kelby LaPierre pinned Kyra Tomlinson in 27 seconds at 132 pounds, and Tommy VanHoover dispatched C.J. Livingston at 138 pounds just over a minute into the second period after trailing early.
“VanHoover was down four points and came back to get a win,” Duncan said.
But after the Eagles closed the scoring gap to 27-18, the Millers responded with wins at 145 pounds when Bryce Murray pinned Luke Harrison late in the second period and Cesar Sierra edged freshman Crew Farrell with an escape in the last 20 seconds for an 8-7 decision at 152 pounds. That was Farrell’s first career loss.
“We want those matches early on, and that’s an opponent he might wrestle come sectional time,” Duncan said of Farrell. “I told him we’d watch film, correct some things and hopefully wrestle him again at sectional.”
Corbin Alexander scored the final victory for Frankton and did so in dominant fashion. He dominated Conner Teitsma from the beginning and finished with an 11-1 win.
This busy stretch for the Eagles continues Saturday as they visit Union City for a triple-dual.
“We’re having a tough week. We wrestled Saturday (New Castle Invitational), Tuesday, Thursday and again Saturday before we get a week off before (Madison) County,” Duncan said. “We’ll work on our technique and prep some things and hopefully be back to normal again.”
