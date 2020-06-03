INDIANAPOLIS -- Butler has added transfer guard Bo Hodges, who played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at East Tennessee State. Hodges will sit out the 2020-21 season to fulfill NCAA transfer obligations before suiting up for the Bulldogs for a single season in 2021-22.
Hodges, who was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection by the league’s head coaches, averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for ETSU, which went 30-4 in 2019-20 and won both the Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.
“Bo brings toughness, experience and a winning mentality to our program,” said Butler coach LaVall Jordan. “He has the ability to guard multiple positions due to a strong build on a 6-(foot)-5 frame. Offensively, we really like his attacking style and versatility. Most importantly, he is a team-first player who is excited about the challenges and opportunities that come competing in the Big East.”
Following his junior campaign, Hodges was a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award, awarded Lou Henson All-America honors by CollegeInsider.com and earned NABC second-team all-district honors.
Hodges started all 33 games he appeared in for ETSU last season. He finished in the top 15 in the Southern Conference in steals (tied for seventh), rebounding (10th), field goal percentage (11th), blocks (12th) and assists (13th), while his scoring average was 18th. Hodges scored 1,007 points in his three seasons at ETSU, shooting 50% from the field in a Buccaneers’ uniform.
As a sophomore, Hodges earned third-team All-Southern Conference honors after being selected as the SoCon Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches following the 2017-18 season.
Hodges was named back-to-back 2016 and 2017 Class AA Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee out of Maplewood High School. He led his high school team to a 2017 state championship and was named the TSSAA State Tournament MVP.
Butler was 22-9 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season with the Bulldogs in line for another NCAA Tournament appearance. Three starters return for the Bulldogs in 2020-21, and newcomers will include graduate transfer Jair Bolden and a five-member freshman class that is the highest ranked in program history.
