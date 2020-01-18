ANDERSON — Senior Cade McCord turned the Lion’s Den into his personal shooting gallery in the third quarter Saturday and helped Liberty Christian to a 93-51 victory against Muncie Burris.
The Lions evened their record at 6-6 with the victory over the winless Owls.
Liberty Christian was good throughout with no turnovers in the first quarter and 48 points by halftime. But it was the close of the third period that will be talked about for a long time to come by those fortunate enough to attend.
McCord’s final five shots of the third quarter were all from 3-point range, and three of them came as the final minute ticked off the clock. He hit every one of them, some of them from well beyond the arc.
“My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball,” said McCord. “I felt like I just couldn’t miss. So I just kept shooting.”
Why would he do anything else?
“Cade has really been working on his shooting,” said Liberty Christian coach Jason Chappell.
McCord finished with 25 points, a game-high total. His seven 3-pointers were one shy of the school record. After his 3-point fury that ended the quarter with the home team ahead 77-35, he didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
“I wasn’t even keeping count,” said Chappell.
Sophomore Christian Nunn was a solid, terrifying presence throughout the night against the Owls. He had a 10-point first quarter and finished with 20 and a game-high 10 rebounds. Senior Landan McCord scored 13 points off the bench and never missed a shot.
Another outstanding performance came from senior Kenny Lofton, who scored just two points but at 5-foot-5 was second on the team with nine rebounds. Aidan Smith scored nine points, and Josh Cabello had eight points with seven boards. Liberty won the battle of the glass 57-30.
“We’ve been working real hard on sharing the ball, and I felt like we did a good job of that tonight,” said Chappell. “This is the second time this year that I felt like they were really buying into what we wanted out of them. They have made huge strides this year.”
The Lions had 11 players score, and Burris had but six. The only two to score in double figures for the visitors were freshman Colin McBride with 19 and senior Bracken Karnes with 10.
Liberty Christian gets a week to enjoy this win before returning home Saturday to face Metropolitan.
