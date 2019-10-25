ELWOOD — On the surface, Friday night’s Class 2A Sectional 36 first-round match between Alexandria and winless Elwood went as expected.
The Cade Vernetti-led Tigers won 52-7 over a Panthers squad that had allowed more than 500 points going into the night.
But Alexandria (6-4), which defeated Elwood 69-22 earlier this season and got five touchdowns from Vernetti in the rematch, encountered a foe that had no interest in just showing up and mailing it in.
Freshman quarterback Chance Martin and his receivers gave the Panthers, well, a puncher’s chance. And Martin landed a few.
Martin completed 18 of 38 passes for 273 yards, including one for 78 yards and a score to Hunter Scholl with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. That got Elwood to within 19-7.
“That was a team that is better than the team we played four weeks ago,” Alexandria coach Pete Gast said. “You can definitely tell they came to play and didn’t pack it in. They threw the ball with effectiveness and their kids caught the ball, and their quarterback is a really nice player.”
Scholl ended with 11 receptions for 152 yards for Elwood, which finished 0-10 for the second straight year.
The Panthers got extra life when they recovered a Tigers fumble on the second-half kickoff (they trailed 25-7) and drove inside the Alexandria 25-yard line.
“I thought they put forth a good effort,” Elwood first-year coach Ron Brown said. “We’re playing a lot of younger kids and it’s a learning curve for them. I thought (Martin) did the best he possibly could.”
Vernetti and his Tiger mates, though, were way too much for the Panthers, who were very hard pressed to bring him down because of his elusiveness.
The senior scored twice each on runs and receptions, and added a pick-six at the end of the third quarter.
Vernetti broke three tackles on a 19-yard catch from Rylan Metz that opened the scoring, and after running and receiving for TDs from a yard out, he broke one from 62 yards in the third quarter that put Alexandria ahead 45-7 and triggered a running clock for the rest of the game.
An 18-yard interception return capped off the night for Vernetti, who had eight catches for 108 yards and four runs for 82.
“Cade’s a smart football player and a talented football player,” Gast said. “He shined on a night like this, definitely.”
Metz also threw for scores to Kole Stewart (47 yards in the first quarter) and Jagger Orick (52 yards in the third). Metz was 12-for-15 for 246 yards and went over the 2,000-yard mark for the season.
Max Naselroad had the Tigers’ other TD, on an eight-yard run early in the second half. He had 88 yards on eight carries.
Alexandria hosts Eastern (10-0) in a sectional semifinal next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.