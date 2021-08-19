WESTFIELD – There’s a calmness about Sam Ehlinger that belies his years and punctuates nearly his every action.
It’s a quiet confidence that seems integral to the elusive “it” factor everyone can recognize but no one can define. Whatever “it” is helped Ehlinger throw for 11,436 yards and account for 127 total touchdowns – both ranked second in school history – at Texas. “It” helped him wedge himself into a quarterback competition with Jacob Eason no one saw coming three weeks ago. And “it” likely will be on display at some point in Saturday’s second preseason game when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Minnesota Vikings.
It will be Ehlinger’s first NFL start, not that he’s in a reflective mood. Yet.
“I think maybe in the offseason or maybe in a few years when I’m done playing I’ll be able to look back and be like, ‘Wow, that was crazy,’” he said after Thursday’s practice at Grand Park. “… But right now I’m just trying to be the best that I can be every day and not let the moment be too big.”
Very little has seemed to overwhelm the 22-year-old during his first professional training camp.
He was praised as early as offseason training activities this spring for his ability to pick up the offense, read defenses and make quick decisions under fire. Those qualities enabled him to overcome deficiencies in size (he’s generously listed at 6-foot-2) and arm strength, to join Eason in an open competition to determine who will start Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks if Carson Wentz isn’t ready to return from a foot injury.
Along the way he’s made such a positive impression on his teammates, even Eason doesn’t have a harsh word to say about him.
“I think me and Sam bring some different things to the table in terms of whether it’s athletic ability, throwing power, all this and that, but Sam’s an incredibly smart, crafty player, and I’m learning things from him,” Eason said. “We go back and forth in meetings. We don’t really acknowledge (the pressure of the competition) to each other, but we know. We’re aware of it. We high five each other when things are good, and we talk to each other when things are bad. It’s great to have a competition and a guy like Sam in the room cause he’s a great kid, and he wants to learn. He wants the best for this team, and I think the competition brings out the best in both of us.”
Eason has gotten the better of that competition recently.
At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds with elite arm strength, the former Washington standout certainly looks the part. The Colts were waiting for him to catch up with Ehlinger’s decision making and to let that rocket arm loose on a more consistent basis. The switch appeared to flip last week during joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, and Eason has separated himself since.
That continued Thursday when Eason finished 11-of-14 in team drills and threw a beautiful red-zone touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Strachan while rushing for another score. The lone blemish was an interception that was at least partially impacted by wide receiver Zach Pascal slipping on the play.
Ehlinger was efficient, finishing 9-for-10 and making up for a rare off day Wednesday. But there’s a definite sense he’s playing catchup heading into the game against Minnesota.
The start could be his final opportunity to overtake Eason in this race, but that pervasive calm comes into play even in the face of this pressure.
“I think it’s something that anybody can run into in any profession when faced with the opportunity that they were waiting for,” Ehlinger said. “And if that goes negatively, I feel like that’s where a lot of people face adversity and face holes in their life. And, for me, just the perspective that I’ve been able to gain through adversity, through things in my life, it’s really put into perspective what we’re on this Earth to do.
“And so that keeps football in check for me and realizing that this is just a game, and as much as everybody here loves it and as much money that flows into the business and things that happen like that, at the end of the day, it is just a sport. You play football. Obviously, it is our job, but there’s a lot of things that are a lot more important and keeping that in perspective and not making it your life or death is kind of how I keep my perspective.”
Head coach Frank Reich also has kept things in perspective.
In the immediate aftermath of Wentz’s injury, he said Eason was in the driver’s seat. But as Ehlinger continued to impress in practice, he called an audible and began splitting the first-team reps.
Now Reich is showing patience with a final decision.
Obviously, the Colts want to know as quickly as possible who will start against Seattle. That process is complicated somewhat by Wentz’s rehab, but it’s also important to Reich this competition be allowed to run its course without a premature outcome being determined.
“I think, in the perfect world, you know (the starter) going into the last preseason game (on Aug. 27),” Reich said. “I think, in a perfect world, that would be the situation, but I don’t know if it will be that. I can’t promise that that’s going to be the case. It may take the third preseason game to figure that out.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I and the staff will continue to evaluate it day-by-day. The good thing is that it’s hard decision. Both guys are doing well. We’ll see how it goes this week, we’ll evaluate it next week and just take it day-by-day.”
That’s all Ehlinger’s ever asked for – an honest opportunity.
He knows Saturday represents the most important day of his professional career so far, but he won’t allow himself the time for the enormity to sink in.
“It hasn’t,” Ehlinger said. “I try not to think about that and just focus on the things that I can control.”
