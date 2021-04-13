GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Calvin University (16-4) swept the Anderson University softball team on Monday by scores of 5-2 and 8-0, with the latter game ending after five innings.
In Game 1, Pendleton Heights' Chloe Closser and Kyleigh Lowry hit RBI singles while PH's Ally Hall also had a single.
In Game 2, Lexi Rankin doubled while PH's Jayden Brown, Paige Wickard and Taylor Johnson singled.
Anderson (3-13), which holds a 2-2 record in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, travels to Manchester (3-15) in an HCAC doubleheader on Wednesday.
