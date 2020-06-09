LAPEL — During his four years at Lapel High School, Jesse McCurdy has been defined by the successes he had in academics and the field of athletics as well as the character he displayed off the tennis courts and running courses.
He won 100 tennis matches for the Bulldogs, has earned multiple academic honors and was a finalist for the Red Haven Award earlier this year. For all of these reasons and more, his future coach at Calvin University in Michigan is beyond thrilled McCurdy will play tennis for him while pursuing his pre-medical studies.
“Jesse is a great person, and we’re really excited to have him,” John Ross said. “I think he’s going to go down as one of Calvin tennis’s best leaders and hardest workers. He’s just a good person for the program. His work ethic is fantastic. His personality is incredible, and I’m just excited that I get to coach him for the next four years.”
In searching for his college destination, the 2019 state tennis semifinalist and cross country regional qualifier was looking for an opportunity to play tennis at a Christian university with strong academics and a great sense of community. McCurdy said Calvin checked all the boxes for him.
“I know the next four years are going to be really formative for my life, so I wanted to be surrounded by a Christian community,” McCurdy said. “The coach and the team were really engaging, and I think it will be a really enjoyable opportunity.”
The excitement and potential nerves that go along with competing at the college level have been complicated for this year’s freshman class by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which closed colleges and schools across the country earlier this spring. Those concerns are not lost on McCurdy and Ross, although both have confidence in the university’s priority of ensuring the health and safety of their student-athletes this fall.
“I think it’s definitely important to acknowledge the severity of the pandemic, especially in more urban areas,” McCurdy said. “I really try to stay empathetic and compassionate because it may not be as severe in more rural areas like Anderson and Lapel, but I think it is still very prevalent in more urban areas.
“For me personally, coronavirus doesn’t necessarily add stress in going to college and the idea of my own personal health. I would be more concerned going to school if a loved one at home were to get it. That would add a level of anxiety. I think the greatest anxiety I have about coronavirus is the uncertainty of classes. Will classes be in person? Will tennis happen considering that we play teams from out of state?”
“I think things are trending really well in the right direction,” Ross said. “I think we’re still trying to figure (the season) out. I think the college has been really proactive in getting open (safely) in the fall.”
Ross’ message to incoming athletes is the administration at Calvin and the coaches are taking the situation very seriously and to focus on being college students.
“Just be smart and stay safe,” Ross said. “At Calvin, we’ve secured 5,000 tests for students when they come in, so we’re kind of ahead of the curve on that. … We’re taking measures to make sure we don’t have large groups gathering together.”
In typical McCurdy fashion, he is hoping to help contribute to the team success in whatever role he plays. He acknowledges he has some work to do in getting ready for doubles play but is ready to compete.
“I don’t know where I’ll be in the lineup, especially coming in as a freshman,” he said. “But it will be good to be mentored by some older players. … I am nowhere near as good at doubles, so it will be good to play lower on the varsity to get some doubles experience.”
