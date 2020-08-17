INDIANAPOLIS – As he sat down for a meeting with the media Monday, Ryan Kelly was dripping with sweat.
It was an especially humid morning for the Indianapolis Colts’ first padded practice of the season, and it took a toll on the participants.
But the Pro Bowl center was more determined than dehydrated following the roughly 90-minute session at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
“Obviously, it’s a grind,” Kelly said. “That was only an hour-and-a-half today, and we’re gonna keep going up from there. So you’ve gotta get used to it and get back in the mode of working. We only have 11 padded practices, I think, total.
“If you look, that’s not a lot of practices to get ready for Jacksonville. So we’ve gotta take advantage of every single one we get.”
It figures to be even hotter in Florida when Indianapolis opens the regular season on the road against the Jaguars on Sept. 13. And that date is really the only thing on the Colts’ minds as they begin their third week of a most unusual training camp.
After months of speculation about the coronavirus, health and safety guidelines and the viability of playing a full 16-game season during a pandemic, even physically demanding days like Monday are a welcome respite.
Indianapolis has had no players test positive for the virus since camp began in late July, and it’s confident in the infection control guidelines it has in place.
Now, most of the focus shifts to the playing field – where a team with key additions on both sides of the ball is expected to turn around a stretch with just one postseason appearance in the past five years.
That process begins with making the most of the few full-contact dates on the summer schedule. There will be no preseason games this year, so teams must strike the proper balance on the practice field to be physically prepared for the regular season without pushing it too far.
Monday was a solid start.
“We’re being really physical,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “This is a very physical game, so you have to condition yourself physically. You have to get used to taking that pounding and delivering a pounding. You don’t want to go into the season having to work through that kind of soreness.
“So let’s get accustomed to it right now. Let’s be physical out there, but we also have to realize that we’re not taking guys to the ground, we’re not cutting and we’re staying off the quarterback and stuff like that. Our guys did a really good job of that today.”
Indianapolis knows the next few weeks will be more about the quality of the work it puts in than the quantity. Every team is dealing with the same limitations.
Success will be defined by a team’s ability to adapt to the new environment and move forward with confidence.
For one day, at least, football felt almost normal again.
“Always love to be able to strap it up,” left guard Quenton Nelson said, “have the shoulder pads on, helmets and it’s fun to be back out there after seven months.”
CONTRACT TALK
Kelly is playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, and his agent – Jimmy Sexton – has had talks with the Colts about an extension.
The 27-year-old is hopeful a deal can be struck soon. He’d like to know how much longer he’ll be staying in Indianapolis and how handsomely he’ll be paid.
But it hasn’t been difficult to ignore the negotiations and focus on the immediate task at hand.
“I’ve talked to my agent a few times,” Kelly said. “I know he’s been in contact with the Colts, so (I’m) just trying to focus my mind on doing training camp. I’m hopeful that’ll happen soon but – I’m here 14 hours a day, so I’ve pretty much got enough on my plate.”
INSTANT CONNECTION
On the first snap of 11-on-11 drills, Philip Rivers completed a swing pass to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the flat. Showing no ill affects from a slight hamstring pull that kept him out of the early stages of camp, Hilton turned up field for a nice gain.
A few snaps later, Rivers threaded a completion to Hilton near the sideline. The wide receiver did a nice job to get his feet down and secure the catch in front of a defender.
In all, three of Rivers’ first five pass attempts were completions to Hilton – an indication the veteran duo already is getting on the same page.
“When you have two guys that are instinctive and smart football players, it’s not going to take them long to connect,” Reich said. “You could see that already.”
Hilton’s high football IQ also has helped speed the process along.
“There was a play (Sunday) where T.Y. got held up a little bit on his release, so he wasn’t able to get the full route, but he knew exactly the spot to get to at the right time to be on the quarterback’s time – nice long completion,” Reich said. “Examples like that will keep showing up, I’m sure, during camp.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Justin Houston (neck) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) were among those who did not participate in Monday’s practice.
Reich said Houston was involved in a “minor collision” during Sunday’s practice and was held out as a precaution. Smith is dealing with a soft tissue injury. Neither player is expected to miss significant time.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II nearly intercepted Rivers after perfectly diagnosing a screen pass in the day’s most impressive defensive play. But he left practice early with a strained groin.
“Not sure to what degree, as you know these soft tissue issues, they come in degrees,” Reich said. “So we’ll have to see how it settles out over the next day or two to determine what it will do as far as him missing practice time.”
